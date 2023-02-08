UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

8 February 2023, 19:57

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

After President Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the UK and address to Parliament, this Tom Swarbrick caller urged the UK to move with caution when dealing with Russia.

The caller shared passionate words for world leaders engaging in "political point-scoring" over the war in Ukraine.

Francis in South Kensington told Tom Swarbrick: "People are deluded. If people really think that a nuclear power like Russia is going to be an easy walkover then we've got something coming."

"We have to tread very carefully," he continued. "We only have enough ammunition to defend this country for a few days, according to the Ministry of Defence."

"Francis hang on, hang on," Tom interjected. "There is no suggestion that this country's borders are under threat from an invading Russian army."

The caller in South Kensington responded: "What I'm saying is we are slowly sleepwalking towards an utter disaster. They are playing Russian roulette!"

READ MORE: 'Get on with it': Boris Johnson rejects Sunak's claims it's 'not practical' to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Francis called for "a political settlement between Ukraine and Russia," with which Tom agreed.

"It's about time common sense should prevail," he continued, saying world leaders need to "sit down" and "accept the fact that this is not Syria, this is not Iraq, this is not Libya".

"You are talking about a country with the most nuclear heads in the world for Christ's sake!" he exclaimed. "It's about time people really used their minds and their brains."

Francis said there were "a lot of politicians" engaging in "political point-scoring" over whether to give Ukraine fighter jets.

"Look - it's not going to be that easy because the Russians will fight til the end", he said. "Unfortunately it's about time we realise that."

Tom then asked what should be done should there be a renewed Russian "onslaught" and "attack".

READ MORE: Andrew Marr: How and when does the brutal war in Ukraine end?

"Do you say 'oh please don't do it, please please', or do you have to arm the Ukrainians to be able to push back?" he asked his caller.

Francis responded saying "all negotiations" with Russia "from the start" were done in "a very shoddy way" and that we need "leadership in Europe who isn't too trigger happy".

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says

Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days

Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick

'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/12 | Watch again

Latest News

See more Latest News

Archie Battersbee, 12

Archie Battersbee died accidentally in 'prank or experiment' that went wrong, coroner concludes
Former NATO Secretary General Lord George Robertson calls for the UK to focus on building a 'war economy' similar to Russia's

UK should focus on building a 'war economy' similar to Russia's, former NATO chief says

Olena Motorna fled Kyiv with her mum and her now-four-year-old son

'He's the best': Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's visit to the UK

A Finnish skier whose penis froze mid-race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has made a remarkable comeback, bagging a gold medal in 15km freestyle skiing championship in Tampere last month.

Finish skier whose penis froze mid-race in Beijing Winter Olympics last year makes remarkable comeback
Andrew Marr has said that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's call for fighter jets as he addressed Parliament was "hard politics", said he showed he has the theatrical streak shared by all great leaders.

Andrew Marr: How and when does the brutal war in Ukraine end?

There had been reports that ex-Premier League star Christian Atsu had been found following the earthquake in Turkey

Ex-Prem star Christian Atsu still missing after Turkey earthquake despite claims he was pulled from rubble alive
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK's Challenger 2 tanks would be in operation in Ukraine by "next month"

Sunak insists 'nothing is off the table' as Zelenskyy reiterates call for British fighter jets
Boris Johnson has called for Sunak to "get on with" sending fighter jets to Ukraine

'Get on with it': Boris Johnson rejects Sunak's claims it's 'not practical' to send fighter jets to Ukraine
Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/02

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/02 | Watch Again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to King Charles's Coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be attending King Charles's Coronation?

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile