UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

After President Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the UK and address to Parliament, this Tom Swarbrick caller urged the UK to move with caution when dealing with Russia.

The caller shared passionate words for world leaders engaging in "political point-scoring" over the war in Ukraine.

Francis in South Kensington told Tom Swarbrick: "People are deluded. If people really think that a nuclear power like Russia is going to be an easy walkover then we've got something coming."

"We have to tread very carefully," he continued. "We only have enough ammunition to defend this country for a few days, according to the Ministry of Defence."

"Francis hang on, hang on," Tom interjected. "There is no suggestion that this country's borders are under threat from an invading Russian army."

The caller in South Kensington responded: "What I'm saying is we are slowly sleepwalking towards an utter disaster. They are playing Russian roulette!"

Francis called for "a political settlement between Ukraine and Russia," with which Tom agreed.

"It's about time common sense should prevail," he continued, saying world leaders need to "sit down" and "accept the fact that this is not Syria, this is not Iraq, this is not Libya".

"You are talking about a country with the most nuclear heads in the world for Christ's sake!" he exclaimed. "It's about time people really used their minds and their brains."

Francis said there were "a lot of politicians" engaging in "political point-scoring" over whether to give Ukraine fighter jets.

"Look - it's not going to be that easy because the Russians will fight til the end", he said. "Unfortunately it's about time we realise that."

Tom then asked what should be done should there be a renewed Russian "onslaught" and "attack".

"Do you say 'oh please don't do it, please please', or do you have to arm the Ukrainians to be able to push back?" he asked his caller.

Francis responded saying "all negotiations" with Russia "from the start" were done in "a very shoddy way" and that we need "leadership in Europe who isn't too trigger happy".