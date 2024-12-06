Exclusive

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice says 'hundreds of thousands' could lose jobs due to Labour's 'appalling' Budget

6 December 2024, 18:19

Richard Tice thinks Reform "has the momentum" to challenge at the next election.
Richard Tice thinks Reform "has the momentum" to challenge at the next election. Picture: Alamy, LBC

By Henry Moore

“Hundreds of thousands” of people could lose their jobs due to Rachel Reeves’ autumn budget, Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Tice warned Labour’s economic policies could result in the loss of thousands of jobs across the UK as he told LBC Reform UK “has the momentum” to challenge at the next General Election.

His comments come after one of the UK’s biggest recruiters warned that the country is heading towards recession, blaming the chancellor’s National Insurance hike for a slump in the jobs market.

“Hundreds of thousands of people could potentially lose their jobs because of the appalling blunder budget from Rachel from accounts,” the Reform UK deputy leader told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick.

Read more: UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

The chairman of recruitment giant Reed earlier told LBC that its data showed a 13% month-on-month decrease in job listings since October, and a 26% decline in comparison with November 2023, figures which, historically, have resulted in the UK entering a recession.

James Reed argued that the UK jobs market is facing an “accelerating car crash”, and that in seeking to address the £22 billion black hole they say had been left by the previous administration, the government has created “a million black holes” in companies’ balance sheets.

Sir Keir Starmer, however, has rejected claims the budget could plunge the UK into recession.

He said: “If you look at the last 5 months, and the work we've done to stabilise the economy and create the conditions we're in for the inward investment, which is the real stimulant for wealth creation, for jobs, and for growth - I think you'll see in the Investment summit we had just a few weeks ago 63 billion pounds worth of investment coming into this country, which is measured in jobs around the country - and that is the biggest inward investment into this country ever.

Reform Uk Press conference, London
Reform Uk Press conference, London. Picture: Getty

“And that shows that those that have the ability to invest, that will result in the jobs of the future, have confidence that now is the time to invest in the UK.

“So I'm very pleased that that's happening and you know in addition to that the way in which the government is working the deal here at Hitachi, that's the work that we're doing and I'm very pleased that we're delivering in that way.”

Setting his sights on the Civil Service, Mr Tice pledged to gut the “over 600 quangos and commissions” he believes are slowing down growth if Reform entered office.

“There is massive reform required, I can tell you there is no chance they will build 300,000 homes per year at best it will be 200,000 because of the extraordinary survey and bat surveys, all of this stuff is an extraordinary block on progress.

“You’ve got to make it very clear, the Civil Service has to change their ways very rapidly, you have to reduce the size of many of quangos and commissions that are completely useless.

“You’ve got to strip away vast chunks of regulation to make work pay, make it worth people employing people.”

He added: “This is not working, we need less civil servants and we need more employment in the private sector.”

Mr Tice, however, was unable to name any of the so-called “quangos.”

Pressed on whether his party has been in contact with tech billionaire and Donald Trump ally Elon Musk, Mr Tice said while Nigel Farage has spoken to the South African, he doesn’t know if a reported £100million donation is on its way.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Heavy coffins are causing injuries for undertakers

Obesity epidemic sees undertakers report injuries from the weight of heavy coffins

The suspect was seen dropping an object into a pile of trash bags.

New footage shows healthcare CEO killing suspect dumping object in trash bags

An emergency alert has been sent to millions

Millions of Brits sent emergency alerts as Storm Darragh approaches bringing 'danger to life' amid 90mph winds

Calin Georgescu

Romania’s top court annuls presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Syrian rebels continued their lightning offensive towards Homs.

Syrian Islamist rebels advance through Assad's territory as they sweep towards Homs

A digger in snow on the site of the sinkhole

Searchers recover body in hunt for woman believed to have fallen into sinkhole

TikTok could be banned in the United States.

TikTok set to be banned in the US after losing appeal bid

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders

Elon Musk gave £16m to group promoting Trump’s position on abortion

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in Icon Park

Parents of boy who died in fall from park ride awarded £240m compensation

Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

Police are putting together the assassin's movements

From cross-country trip to hostel stay: How New York assassin travelled and lay in wait before shooting health boss

boohoo Collective Launch Party.

Boohoo bosses' stalking claims investigated after surveillance tech found near offices

Tory peer Lord Rami Ranger who 'harassed and bullied' a female journalist has been stripped of his CBE following an order from King Charles.

Tory peer who 'harassed and bullied' journalist stripped of CBE after King orders it to be 'cancelled'

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivered his final speech in the House of Lords on Thursday.

Justin Welby apologises for hurting abuse survivors in ‘tone-deaf’ speech that left victims ‘appalled’

TikTok signage

TikTok facing ban in the US after losing court fight over links to China

Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko that the Oreshnik ballistic missile (not pictured) could be fired from Belarus

Russia 'to fire its hypersonic Oreshnik missiles from Belarus next year', Putin claims in chilling warning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nine of his victims were students at Lagan College and two were teenage Army cadets.

Former school welfare officer handed three-year sentence for sexually assaulting teen girls
Leanne McDonnell was accused of owning a banned dog (dog pictured is not the animal in question).

Stratford deadly dog attack victim named after being savaged by 'dangerous fighting dog'

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama poses for photo during an interview in Osaka on February 4, 2016. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 54-year-old Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

'I have been to hell and back': Heartbreaking final message as Japan’s ‘most beautiful woman’ found dead in bathtub
Calin Georgescu was due to face off against a pro-EU candidate on Sunday

Romania orders rerun of election first round won by far-right pro-Russia candidate after 'Kremlin interference'
Inquests into the deaths of the five people killed in the helicopter crash will begin next month.

Leicester stadium helicopter disaster inquest to start next month - six years after tragedy
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns
The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

Valdo Calocane

Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers
Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News