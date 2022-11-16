'The economy would be in better shape had Brexit not happened': Ex-Bank of England Michael Saunders

16 November 2022, 17:52 | Updated: 16 November 2022, 17:55

By Madeleine Wilson

Former Monetary Policy Committee at Bank of England Michael Saunders said Brexit is to blame for "persistent" and "lasting" damage to the UK economy.

This comes after the UK is set to be in stagnation and sticky inflation for the coming years, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) think tank has warned.

The NIESR's latest figures suggest Inflation is on course to hit around 5% next year, while Britain's economy looks set to grow by only 1.7% in 2023 and 1.3% in 2024 after rebounding by 6.9% in 2021 and 4.7% in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today Michael Saunders told Tom Swarbrick that Brexit is to blame for "persistent" and "lasting" damage to the UK economy.

On Thursday this week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his Autumn Statement which will unveil his strategy to tackling the UK's budget deficit.

Read more: James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

Michael said: "Part of the reason that tomorrow the Chancellor must raise taxes and cut public spending is because of the damage to the UK public finances that have been caused by the loss of output due to Brexit."

Post-pandemic problems like the cost of living crisis, rising energy bills and inflation have further added to growing regret for Brexit – although these have been seen across Europe, too.

Michael told Tom that UK's economy would be in "better shape" had Brexit not happened.

Tom asked Michael what he would "prescribe" a PM and chancellor to do in order to solve the UK's financial crisis.

Michael replied: "The easiest and the best thing would be to have a trade deal with Europe which reduces trade barriers compared to what we have now."

The Governor of BoE Andrew Bailey and other senior BoE figures also commented on the impact of Brexit today.

Mr Bailey said he has to be "neutral on Brexit" but will not be "neutral on the effect" of it, declaring a "long-run downshift in productivity".

Later he added: "We went on a relatively hard fall with Brexit with a thin trade deal with Europe."

Concluding: "The government chose to put itself too far away it was a choice.

"There were other trade deals that would have given us closer ties with Europe.

"The government chose not to pursue them."

READ MORE: Inflation rises to 41-year high of 11.1% piling misery on millions of struggling families

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick and Kwajo Tweneboa discuss poor living conditions

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa deems death of Awaab Ishak 'corporate manslaughter'

Tories

The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas

‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas

Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable

Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government

Richard Fuller sparked an angry backlash saying young people were on a 'plodding path' with their cash

Minister sparks backlash after suggesting young people shouldn't stay on 'plodding path' with their cash

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch again

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

John McDonnell has come to Angela Rayner's defence.

Rayner was 'expressing real emotion' and 'humanity' in Tory 'scum' rant, says McDonnell

Lisa Nandy was grilled on Tom Swarbrick's show about Angela Rayner's controversial comments.

Nandy refuses to defend Rayner after she blasts senior Tories as 'scum'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/09 | Watch again

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/09 | Watch again

AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour'

AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour', declares ex-Aussie foreign Minister

Vaccine passports 'were always an economic measure', public health expert insists

Vaccine passports 'were always an economic measure', public health expert insists

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ivan Toney playing for Brentford against Manchester City

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 counts of breaching betting rules
Elon Musk wants Twitter staff to be 'hardcore'

'Go hardcore or quit': Elon Musk's ultimatum to Twitter staff - who have just two days to decide whether to stay
Vadim Boyko

Mystery as Putin's military crony found shot dead with multiple bullet wounds in his office
Prince of Wales pictured handing out shirts to England squad

Prince of Wales hits back after he's slammed for handing out shirts to England football squad
Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid
Builder Andrew Burfield (l) admitted murdering ex-girlfriend Katie Kenyon (r) and dumping her body in a pre-dug grave

Builder admits killing his ex with an axe before dumping her body in a pre-dug grave

Locals are urging teenagers to stop the violence after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Boy, 14, dies days after Newcastle stabbing, with 14 people arrested so far, as locals beg teens to 'Drop the Knives'
The victims of a missile strike in Poland yesterday

Men killed by missile attack in Poland four miles from Ukrainian border as west blames Putin for starting rocket blitz
‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’
James O'Brien investigation

James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile