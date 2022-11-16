James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

By Hannah Holland

James O'Brien reacts to calls for an independent investigation into Dominic Raab, disparaging Rishi Sunak and his predecessors for their inability to hang onto an ethics adviser.

Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, will face a formal investigation after writing to the Prime Minister informing him of two allegations of bullying made against him.

Mr Raab tweeted the letter out - a tweet James revealed he was unable to see since he was in the “tricky situation” of having been blocked by the Deputy Prime Minister on Twitter.

After reading the letter, in which Mr Raab outlines his request for Rishi Sunak to “commission an independent investigation into the claims”, James asked: “Who’s going to do the investigation?”

“Who’s going to mark his homework?” James added.

“I don’t think it can be the parliamentary commissioner, can it? Because of the alleged bullying, it didn’t happen in parliament did it?”

READ MORE: Dominic Raab says he’s ‘behaved professionally throughout’ as he faces investigation over bullying complaints

“I suppose the Prime Minister could ask his independent adviser on ethics to launch the investigation - all together now, but he hasn’t got one has he?

“He hasn’t actually appointed one.”

After unpacking Boris Johnson’s tumultuous experience with ethics advisers, James turned to Liz Truss, branding it a “wise” move to not appoint an ethics adviser “when you haven’t got any ethics”.

“Rishi Sunak hasn’t appointed an ethics adviser yet so he’s called for an independent investigation - I’ll do it.

“Get him on the phone, I’ll do it - seriously.”