Breaking News

Dominic Raab asks PM Rishi Sunak for independent investigation into two bullying complaints made against him

16 November 2022, 10:12 | Updated: 16 November 2022, 10:35

Dominic Raab has asked for an independent investigation into his own conduct
Dominic Raab has asked for an independent investigation into his own conduct. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Dominic Raab has written to the Prime Minister to ask for an investigation into two formal bullying complaints made against him.

The deputy prime minister is appearing at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday in place of PM Rishi Sunak, who is at the G20 summit.

He will continue to serve in his positions as deputy PM, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor.

He tweeted on Wednesday: "I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor."

Dominic Raab is facing bullying allegations
Dominic Raab is facing bullying allegations. Picture: Getty

It comes after days of questions and allegations about his conduct towards junior colleagues. Mr Raab's former Cabinet colleague Sir Gavin Williamson stepped down last week amid bullying allegations.

Mr Raab said in his letter to the PM: "When you entered No 10 Downing Street, on 25th, October, you rightly stated that this government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.' I am proud to take this as a personal article of faith.

"I have just been notified that two separate complaints have formally been made against me, in parallel, from my time as Foreign Secretary and my first tenure as Justice Secretary which ended in September of this year.

PM Rishi Sunak is in Bali at the G20 summit
PM Rishi Sunak is in Bali at the G20 summit. Picture: Getty

"I am therefore writing that you commission an independent investigation into the claims as soon as possible."

Mr Raab said that he would fully cooperate with the investigation and respect the outcome, adding that he welcomed the opportunity to "address any complaints transparently".

Mr Raab said he had been "blessed" to work with "a wide range of outstanding civil servants".

He added: "I have never tolerated bullying, and always sought to reinforce and empower the teams of civil servants working in my respective departments."

Watch PMQs today at 12 on Global Player.

It comes after a former top Foreign Office official told LBC he believes the characterisation of Dominic Raab as someone who 'could bully' is a plausible one.

Speaking to Andrew Marr, former FCO permanent secretary Simon McDonald also refused to deny that he had to speak to Mr Raab about his behaviour during in the department during Mr Raab’s time as Foreign Secretary.

His comments come after eight people working in Mr Raab's private office claimed to have been bullied or harassed at work, according to a survey from late 2019. Fifteen people said they had witnessed seeing someone else being bullied or treated unfairly.

Listen to the full interview on Tonight with Andrew Marr from 6pm on Global Player

Mr McDonald said: "Dominic Raab is one of the most driven people I ever worked for. He was a tough boss.""Those sound like euphemisms," said Andrew.

"Maybe they are. I worked closely with him and I didn’t see everything that happened."

"Do you think that the characterisation of Dominic Raab as somebody who could bully and around whom bullying happened is a plausible one?" pressed Andrew.

"Yes," came the response.

Mr Sunak came out in defence of Mr Raab on Tuesday after the Deputy Prime Minister was accused of rude and demeaning behaviour towards civil servants.

The Prime Minister said he did not "recognise that characterisation" of his deputy and denied knowing about any formal complaints against him.

Mr Sunak is facing further questions over his judgment as allegations of bullying emerged from Mr Raab's previous stint as Justice Secretary - with staff reportedly offered a "route out" of his department when he was reinstated in October.

The Prime Minister told reporters travelling with him to Indonesia for the G20 summit: "I don't recognise that characterisation of Dominic and I'm not aware of any formal complaints about him."

"Of course there are established procedures for civil servants if they want to bring to light any issues.

"I'm not aware of any formal complaint about Dominic."

Gavin Williamson also stepped down amid bullying allegations
Gavin Williamson also stepped down amid bullying allegations. Picture: Getty

A survey of 20 people working in Mr Raab's private office when he was foreign secretary in 2019 showed that 40% reported personal experience of bullying and harassment - though not necessarily by Mr Raab - and 75% witnessed it, ITV reported on Sunday.

Asked about the leaked results, Mr Sunak said: "My understanding is that these surveys are annual and relate to the overall work environment, not to individuals."

The Guardian previously reported that multiple sources alleged the Cabinet minister created a "culture of fear" in the Ministry of Justice.

The Mirror reported the Justice Secretary had acquired the nickname "The Incinerator" because he "burns through" staff.

The Sun, meanwhile, suggested Mr Raab had once hurled tomatoes from a salad across a room in a fit of anger, a claim a spokesman for the Cabinet minister said was "nonsense".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Oscar-winning actor will be charged with seven further offences

Actor Kevin Spacey to be charged with seven further sexual offences

Qatar has been accused of bringing in fake fans to whip up excitement ahead of the World Cup

England fans sing ‘It’s Coming Home’ and insist they are the real deal amid claims of ‘fake fans' in Qatar

Cutting speed limits has little effect on road safety, a study has found

Cutting speed limits to 20mph has 'little impact on road safety' - in part because drivers don't obey the rules

The missiles struck Poland

Rishi Sunak slams Russia for 'raining down missiles on Ukraine' after two killed when Polish village was hit

The Artemis 1 rocket lifting off

Return to the moon: Nasa launches it's Artemis 1 rocket in 'historic mission for mankind'

Mr Pina's thumb is five inches long

Man with weirdly large thumb says he has 'never lost a thumb war, and never will'

The Chancellor warned of "tough but necessary decisions" ahead

Inflation rises to 41-year high of 11.1% piling misery on millions of struggling families

Donald Trump has confirmed he's running for president in 2024

'Comeback starts right now': Donald Trump defies critics and officially announces he’s running for president in 2024

Virgin Atlantic's gender-neutral uniform policy did not apply onboard the England football team's flight to Qatar

Virgin scraps gender-neutral uniform policy for England World Cup flight to Qatar

Universities are being told to ‘decolonise’ courses

Universities told to 'go woke' as degrees watchdog calls for courses to be 'decolonised'

The missiles struck Poland

Missile that killed two in Poland ‘probably not fired from Russia,’ says Biden

Exclusive
Awaab Ishak died of a severe respiratory condition that was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home

1.2m people in England live in unsafe social homes, LBC reveals, as coroner says toddler's death must be wake-up call

Hundreds of homes across Britain have been left in darkness, with trains cancelled and roads flooded.

Storm battered Britain: blackouts sweep the country as deluge sees roads submerged and trains cancelled

Message from 38 Degrees over the jungle for Matt Hancock

Campaigners flew a plane over the I'm A Celebrity jungle with the message 'Covid bereaved say get out of here'

A Jet2 flight takes off

Drunken British pensioner 'to face trial in France' after 'groping air stewardess on flight' - forcing emergency landing

Rugby star Levi Davis has been missing since October 29

Missing rugby star Levi Davis spotted looking 'lost and confused' in Barcelona according to new eye-witness

Latest News

See more Latest News

A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Parliament says sorry for throwing out women wearing suffragette colours

Elliot Bovill was cleared on Tuesday

Man accused of slamming a traffic cone on Iain Duncan Smith's head cleared with no case to answer
Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise for the chaos left by his predecessors

Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for Liz Truss' budget turmoil

Studio flat described as 'hallway' by Reddit users on the market for £850pcm

Studio swindle? Landlord under fire for £850-a-month property branded a 'hallway' by house hunters.
Pictures show the building that the Russian Missile struck this afternoon

Russian missiles hit Kyiv hours after Zelensky unveils peace plan at G20

A study has found French people are 'lazy', weeks after Sandrine Rousseau said working hard was a right-wing ideology

'Ooh la la!' France is mired in 'laziness epidemic', study shows

Wetherspoons breakfast could be under threat

Beloved Wetherspoons breakfast under threat as pub chain sounds alarm over egg shortages

Climate protesters attack Austria's museum

Fears for priceless Gustav Klimt masterpiece after eco activist covers it in oil in Austrian museum
William Warrington (l) admitted killing his father Clive and mother Valerie

Kate Moss stalker admits stabbing both his parents to death before running over mum's dead body
Meghan Markle and Jameela Jamil have a frank discussion on female activism in the latest podcast

Meghan Markle discusses how women activists become victims of sexism in frank discussion with Jameela Jamil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

horrifying arrest

Ex-Policing Minister, Lord Coaker, fights for law change after LBC reporter's ‘horrifying’ arrest
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over Autumn Statement
Nick Ferrari and David Buik

'The unemployment rate has risen - expect it to rise even more,' says Aquis Exchange's David Buik
Tom Swarbrick and Kwajo Tweneboa discuss poor living conditions

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa deems death of Awaab Ishak 'corporate manslaughter'

Sangita Myska NHS strike caller

'My daughter died after her ambulance failed to turn up': Emotional caller warns against NHS strike
‘Appalling’ that Labour councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah

‘Appalling’ councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of girl killed by toxic air
Nick Ferrari LTN Callers

'It's a disgrace!' - 'Sadiq Khan should go!': Angry LBC listeners slam LTN schemes

James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow
Tories

The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit