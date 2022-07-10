Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch live from 10am

10 July 2022, 09:20

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

To discuss the question of how the Tories reinvent themselves and who is best to do that post-Johnson, Conservative MP for the Cotswolds and treasurer for the 1922 committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton Brown.

For Labour, Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract, and Castleford Yvette Cooper.

Announcing his Tory leadership bid, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt MP.

Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield and former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell joins Swarbrick on Sunday.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Treasury of the 1922 Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

History will judge that Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee
Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Train strikes until Xmas! Millions face travel misery as rail unions demand 7% pay hike

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Rail workers demand 7% raise as union 'gunning' for strike set to bring misery to millions

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 12/6 | Watch again

Jailed geologist's 15-year prison term is 'worse than a death sentence', say son-in-law

Geologist's 15-year prison term in Iraq 'worse than death sentence', says son-in-law

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

UK is 'pursuing herd immunity again' says New Zealand pandemic adviser

UK is 'pursuing herd immunity again' says New Zealand pandemic adviser
Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth described Downing Street's U-turn over Boris Johnson self-isolating as "beggar's belief".

'You couldn't make it up': Labour slam government over PM self-isolation U-turn
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07 | Watch Again

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 11/07 | Watch in Full

The YouTuber was speaking to LBC

YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transition surgery'
'I'll never wash it, it smells like Mason,' shirt-winning England fan tells LBC.

'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Grant Shapps to strike deal with EU over vaccine passport recognition 'within weeks'
The doctor issued the warning while speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Doctor's stark warning on Long-Covid's 'devastating impact' for younger people
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Health Secretary looking at 'proportionate' solution to Covid app isolation 'pings'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene where a man died after falling from a bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim.

Man dies after falling from bonfire in Northern Ireland

Crowds enjoyed the sun at Brighton beach on Saturday.

UK braces for record-breaking 43C scorcher as heat warning issued
Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor.

Boris Johnson 'pushed for lover to get City Hall job during abuse of power relationship'
Labour demanded investigation into Boris Johnson's unofficial meeting with ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev

Labour demand investigation into Boris' unofficial meeting with ex-KGB Lebedev
Six teens arrested on suspicion of murder in Preston

Six teens arrested on suspicion of murder after 'utterly tragic' stabbing of man in 20s
A mother and her 7-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted whilst walking home from school

Mother and daughter, 7, 'followed and sexually assaulted on walk home from school'
The battle for Britain’s next Prime Minister begins

Battle for Britain's next Prime Minister begins as Penny Mordaunt joins leadership race
Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise
Twitter is threatening to sue Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on its $44bn takeover.

Twitter threatens to sue Elon Musk after he pulls out of $44bn takeover deal

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile