‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government

By Abbie Reynolds

In a passionate rant Tom Swarbrick outlines why the “farcical bunch” of “over-excited children” in parliament may be leading the Tories into “extinction”.

In the four days since Kwasi Kwarteng proposed his mini-budget the UK economy has been in uproar - Tom Swarbrick gave his proclamation of just how dire the situation is.

Tom Swarbrick: “It is genuinely now quite hard to see how Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, makes it through November either as Chancellor, or without giving further clarity as to how he is going to fund his £50 billion tax cut plan.”

Tom said he has seen “a smattering of unnamed Tory sources saying Kwasi Kwarteng is finished”.

Placing emphasis on the severity of the Chancellor's actions he said: “I think we are now entering an extinction level event for the Conservative party, they have gone out seven million miles to the non threatening asteroid and managed to divert it straight into Earth's path.”

“The government has trashed its economic credibility,” he declared.

Acknowledging the political reaction to the Chancellor’s actions he stated that MP’s are “furious” and “frightened”.

He suggested that “in normal times a chancellor would have resigned or been sacked by now” and that there is still a possibility of that happening under certain scenarios.

“But if this farcical bunch of chancers preside in a 60% rise in your mortgage payments, if they crash the market, if they expose your pension savings to massive losses, there is going to be hell to pay,” Tom divulged.

He went on: “The most honest thing the government could do now is U-turn.”

He said that until the government has everything ready to explain to the public they “need to U-turn”.

Rebuking rumours as to why this economic crisis has occurred he said: “This is because the people who told you they were ready to govern from day one, acted like over-excited children and ran around doing whatever they wanted without thinking about any of the consequences.”

Tom said that in this time of need the Prime Minister has gone “AWOL” calling the entire situation “an absolute, total disgrace”.

He concluded his rant: “I will vote tomorrow for anyone that can stop my mortgage going up 4,5,6%. I don’t care who it is.”