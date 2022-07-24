Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch live from 10am

24 July 2022, 09:14

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

A British father who left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee 10 days after she moved into their home speaks to LBC as he welcomes a second female refugee and her boyfriend into his new house.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, who is supporting Liz Truss for PM, joins Swarbrick on Sunday as the Tory leadership race produces a final two.

Supporting Rishi Sunak for PM, Tom is joined by Secretary of State for Wales Sir Robert Buckland.

Ahead of a strike by more than 40,000 rail workers next Wednesday, General Secretary of the RMT Mick Lynch joins LBC.

After Russian rockets slammed into the Ukrainian city of Odessa just one day after an agreement to allow grain exports to flow out of its port, former Ukrainian PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk joins LBC

