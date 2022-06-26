Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch live from 10am

By Tim Dodd

Reacting to the Tories' by-election defeats this week, Leader of the Lib Dems in the House of Lords Lord Richard Newby joins LBC.

From the government, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth Brandon Lewis.

The former Tiverton & Honiton Tory MP Neil Parish, who quit after watching pornography in parliament, joins Tom.

With BA, easyJet and Ryanair due to strike amid a 'gruelling summer of travel chaos', Tom is joined by Chief Executive of Thomas Cook Alan French.

Looking ahead to the NATO summit in Madrid, with Ukraine set to dominate - Former Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller.