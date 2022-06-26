Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch live from 10am

26 June 2022, 09:40

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

Reacting to the Tories' by-election defeats this week, Leader of the Lib Dems in the House of Lords Lord Richard Newby joins LBC.

From the government, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth Brandon Lewis.

The former Tiverton & Honiton Tory MP Neil Parish, who quit after watching pornography in parliament, joins Tom.

With BA, easyJet and Ryanair due to strike amid a 'gruelling summer of travel chaos', Tom is joined by Chief Executive of Thomas Cook Alan French.

Looking ahead to the NATO summit in Madrid, with Ukraine set to dominate - Former Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Train strikes until Xmas! Millions face travel misery as rail unions demand 7% pay hike

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Rail workers demand 7% raise as union 'gunning' for strike set to bring misery to millions

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 12/6 | Watch again

Jailed geologist's 15-year prison term is 'worse than a death sentence', say son-in-law

Geologist's 15-year prison term in Iraq 'worse than death sentence', says son-in-law

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch again

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

Kwasi Kwarteng said people look at British buildings and “make a judgement” on “our standing in the world”

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 15/5 | Watch again

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Grant Shapps to strike deal with EU over vaccine passport recognition 'within weeks'
The doctor issued the warning while speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Doctor's stark warning on Long-Covid's 'devastating impact' for younger people
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Health Secretary looking at 'proportionate' solution to Covid app isolation 'pings'
The caller explained just what some fans were doing

Euro 2020: Wembley steward's shocking tale of fan fake test results to get into matches
The surge has been attributed to Euro 2020 demand

Supermarkets warn of 'beer shortages' due to Euro 2020 'surge in demand'
The warning comes the day after the government announced a change to the rules

Hospitality industry warns of 'summer of disruption' due to self-isolation rules
Tom Swarbrick makes the case for vaccine passports to avoid a Winter lockdown

LBC Views: Tom Swarbrick makes the case for vaccine passports to avoid a Winter lockdown
The commentator hit out at cancel culture

'Worrying' study finds over half of young ‘cancel’ people over opinions
Kids from the Primary School filmed the video ahead of the Euros

'It's absurd!': School 'bullied' over 'football hooliganism' fears after Vindaloo video
Sajid Javid warned the number of cases could be far higher

Sajid Javid: Case numbers could rise far higher than 50,000 after July 19

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident happened in the town of East London in Eastern Cape

At least 17 young people found dead in South African nightclub
Prince Charles says the history of the slave trade should be taught properly, amid growing awareness about the royal family's historic involvement in the atrocity

Slave trade history 'should be taught as widely as Holocaust', says Prince Charles
Boris Johnson is set to launch a new plan to stay in power

Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term
The man was found outside a pub in Hounslow

Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub
The Ukrainian IT manager hit back at critics

Ukrainian refugee whose partner dumped wife to be with her says she 'didn't steal him'
Sir Keir has been told to get off the fence over striking workers

'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'
Boris Johnson ducked questions over a £150,000 bulletproof treehouse

Boris ducks questions over '£150,000 bulletproof treehouse he wanted for son Wilf'
Police released two images of men after a Polish man was attacked

Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London
By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
New photos of the Duchess of Cambridge have been released

Kate's touching tribute to the 'sacrifice' of Britain's soldiers on Armed Forces Day

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile