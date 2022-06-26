Exclusive

Police confiscated Porngate MP's guns so he wouldn't kill himself as Tories 'let him to down'

26 June 2022, 11:52 | Updated: 26 June 2022, 12:27

By Daisy Stephens

Former MP Neil Parish has told LBC that the police confiscated his guns to prevent him from shooting himself after he quit his job because he was caught watching porn in the House of Commons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick on Swarbrick on Sunday, the disgraced former MP claimed he had been 'thrown over the side of the ship and left to drown' by the Tory party after the allegations came to light.

He said he found the media attention difficult to cope with, describing it as "not easy" and accusing the party of not "caring for us" in the way they had claimed.

Read more: Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term

Read more: At least 17 young people found dead in South African nightclub

"When you've blown up your parliamentary career for 12 years, you are not feeling in the best place," he said.

"The police very kindly, rightly, took away - because I'm a farmer, you see, I've got shotguns - so they took those away from me."

He went on: "They took them away for my own safety - not that I was going to shoot anybody else, in case I shot myself."

He revealed he had received death threats in the aftermath of the scandal.

"Have you had three days of the paparazzi outside of your house shouting abuse at you?" He said.

"It is enough to frighten anybody, and I don't frighten easily."

Read more: 'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'

Read more: Boris ducks questions over '£150,000 bulletproof treehouse he wanted for son Wilf'

He said he received no support from the Tory chief whip.

"When you go to the chief whip and ask for help, you expect it," he said.

"You are thrown over the side of a ship, and then you are left to drown.

"And that's how it works and fine, but I saw Mark Spencer... saying how caring they all were.

"I need to put it out on record, they are not... this idea that they are all there, caring for us is nonsense."

He said after the police took away the guns he said "in a moment of black humour, 'I am a very bad shot, I will probably miss'."

"They didn't naturally see the joke at the time, or nor was it very funny," he said.

Mr Parish also claimed he was probably "done in" by some of his colleagues and that he was "thrown to the press wolves".

"I think probably I was," he said, when asked by Tom.

"Now, I was wrong to be watching it: it was very immoral, it wasn't illegal, it was immoral, and I shouldn't have been doing it.

Read more: By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

Read more: Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London

"I was right in the corner of the House of Commons as you go into the lobby to vote, so this idea I think people have got that I was right in the middle of the House of Commons flaunting it is absolutely wrong.

"I wasn't proud of what I was doing and it was very wrong I was doing it.

"But I didn't spend any time in the last 12 years, shall I say, splitting on fellow members.

"I asked to be able to apologise if I caused offence, I was not given that opportunity by the chief whip and I was thrown to the press wolves."

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch live from 10am

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Train strikes until Xmas! Millions face travel misery as rail unions demand 7% pay hike

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Rail workers demand 7% raise as union 'gunning' for strike set to bring misery to millions

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 12/6 | Watch again

Jailed geologist's 15-year prison term is 'worse than a death sentence', say son-in-law

Geologist's 15-year prison term in Iraq 'worse than death sentence', says son-in-law

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch again

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

Kwasi Kwarteng said people look at British buildings and “make a judgement” on “our standing in the world”

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'I'll never wash it, it smells like Mason,' shirt-winning England fan tells LBC.

'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Grant Shapps to strike deal with EU over vaccine passport recognition 'within weeks'
The doctor issued the warning while speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Doctor's stark warning on Long-Covid's 'devastating impact' for younger people
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Health Secretary looking at 'proportionate' solution to Covid app isolation 'pings'
The caller explained just what some fans were doing

Euro 2020: Wembley steward's shocking tale of fan fake test results to get into matches
The surge has been attributed to Euro 2020 demand

Supermarkets warn of 'beer shortages' due to Euro 2020 'surge in demand'
The warning comes the day after the government announced a change to the rules

Hospitality industry warns of 'summer of disruption' due to self-isolation rules
Tom Swarbrick makes the case for vaccine passports to avoid a Winter lockdown

LBC Views: Tom Swarbrick makes the case for vaccine passports to avoid a Winter lockdown
The commentator hit out at cancel culture

'Worrying' study finds over half of young ‘cancel’ people over opinions
Kids from the Primary School filmed the video ahead of the Euros

'It's absurd!': School 'bullied' over 'football hooliganism' fears after Vindaloo video

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident happened in the town of East London in Eastern Cape

At least 17 young people found dead in South African nightclub
Prince Charles says the history of the slave trade should be taught properly, amid growing awareness about the royal family's historic involvement in the atrocity

Slave trade history 'should be taught as widely as Holocaust', says Prince Charles
Boris Johnson is set to launch a new plan to stay in power

Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term
The man was found outside a pub in Hounslow

Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub
The Ukrainian IT manager hit back at critics

Ukrainian refugee whose partner dumped wife to be with her says she 'didn't steal him'
Sir Keir has been told to get off the fence over striking workers

'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'
Boris Johnson ducked questions over a £150,000 bulletproof treehouse

Boris ducks questions over '£150,000 bulletproof treehouse he wanted for son Wilf'
Police released two images of men after a Polish man was attacked

Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London
By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
New photos of the Duchess of Cambridge have been released

Kate's touching tribute to the 'sacrifice' of Britain's soldiers on Armed Forces Day

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile