The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

14 November 2022, 21:21 | Updated: 14 November 2022, 21:29

By Abbie Reynolds

This Tom Swarbrick caller is 'sick' of hearing 'scaremongering' and the term 'invading' when it comes to migrants.

The "fuming" caller began by saying: "To be honest with you I am fuming listening to all of this. [It's] the worst kind of misdirection imaginable from the Conservatives but I wouldn't expect anything better."

"Let's be honest about it, when you think of the UK and all the coastal areas we have around this wonderful country there are just probably one or two areas where most of this immigration by boating is occurring.

"So let's get that straight first of all, we are not being invaded all around the country, so let's get rid of that paranoia because I am sick of listening to it!"

READ MORE: This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

He went on to rebuke claims made by a previous caller saying her comments were "scaremongering" "beyond belief" and "disgusting to listen to".

The previous caller had said she lives close to where immigrants are housed and has witnessed grown men, who she assumes are immigrants, watching young girls coming out of school because "they have nothing better to do".

Tom Swarbrick disagreed with him saying there was no reason to think the previous caller's comments were untrue.

Moving past concerns made by the earlier caller the enraged man went on, saying: "Ultimately, at the end of the day, this Conservative government, they are such a shambles, such a dreadful collection of inept characters, for them to do something like this and focus on this the way they are is the worst kind of misdirection."

His scathing comments continued: "They're not capable of sorting themselves out let alone sort out any kind of serious issue, they're a bunch of idiots that need to be dismissed immediately!"

READ MORE: Sangita Myska schools caller who brands migrants 'criminals'

Later on, the caller admitted he hadn't voted in almost twenty years - much to Tom Swarbrick's dismay - but said he will be voting in the next election "to get rid of this rabble of idiots in charge at the moment".

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas

‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas

Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable

Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government

Richard Fuller sparked an angry backlash saying young people were on a 'plodding path' with their cash

Minister sparks backlash after suggesting young people shouldn't stay on 'plodding path' with their cash

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living

The caller was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Caller claims Channel migrants means he cannot get a GP appointment

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

John McDonnell has come to Angela Rayner's defence.

Rayner was 'expressing real emotion' and 'humanity' in Tory 'scum' rant, says McDonnell

Lisa Nandy was grilled on Tom Swarbrick's show about Angela Rayner's controversial comments.

Nandy refuses to defend Rayner after she blasts senior Tories as 'scum'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/09 | Watch again

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/09 | Watch again

AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour'

AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour', declares ex-Aussie foreign Minister

Vaccine passports 'were always an economic measure', public health expert insists

Vaccine passports 'were always an economic measure', public health expert insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/09 | Watch again

Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote

Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles said the aim of the increase was to "ensure continued efficiency of public business"

King Charles snubs Andrew and Harry as he asks for Princess Anne and Prince Edward to become stand-ins
A man found the cheque at the train station

Man who found lost Haribo cheque for £4m rewarded with just six bags of sweets

ITV I'm A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas is unnaware co-star Jonnie Irwin is terminally ill

I'm A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas ‘has no idea’ her co-star Jonnie Irwin has terminal cancer, as ITV bosses withhold news
The Ice Wharf in Camden where the incidents allegedly happened

Met officer allegedly told colleague: ‘why do you wear a top like that if you don’t want me to look at them?’
Robert Massey pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Forrest

Man who walked free from court after assaulting girlfriend kills her weeks later in brutal attack
Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police still hunting for woman in bright pink trousers spotted leaving 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office
Britain’s top A&E doctor has warned the NHS is “really going backwards”

Emergency departments 'running on fumes' as Britain’s top A&E doctor warns the NHS is ‘going backwards’
Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock will be buried alive on tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity as odd's revealed on him becoming the King of the Jungle
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/11 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile