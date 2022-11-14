The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

By Abbie Reynolds

This Tom Swarbrick caller is 'sick' of hearing 'scaremongering' and the term 'invading' when it comes to migrants.

The "fuming" caller began by saying: "To be honest with you I am fuming listening to all of this. [It's] the worst kind of misdirection imaginable from the Conservatives but I wouldn't expect anything better."

"Let's be honest about it, when you think of the UK and all the coastal areas we have around this wonderful country there are just probably one or two areas where most of this immigration by boating is occurring.

"So let's get that straight first of all, we are not being invaded all around the country, so let's get rid of that paranoia because I am sick of listening to it!"

READ MORE: This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

He went on to rebuke claims made by a previous caller saying her comments were "scaremongering" "beyond belief" and "disgusting to listen to".

The previous caller had said she lives close to where immigrants are housed and has witnessed grown men, who she assumes are immigrants, watching young girls coming out of school because "they have nothing better to do".

Tom Swarbrick disagreed with him saying there was no reason to think the previous caller's comments were untrue.

Moving past concerns made by the earlier caller the enraged man went on, saying: "Ultimately, at the end of the day, this Conservative government, they are such a shambles, such a dreadful collection of inept characters, for them to do something like this and focus on this the way they are is the worst kind of misdirection."

His scathing comments continued: "They're not capable of sorting themselves out let alone sort out any kind of serious issue, they're a bunch of idiots that need to be dismissed immediately!"

READ MORE: Sangita Myska schools caller who brands migrants 'criminals'

Later on, the caller admitted he hadn't voted in almost twenty years - much to Tom Swarbrick's dismay - but said he will be voting in the next election "to get rid of this rabble of idiots in charge at the moment".