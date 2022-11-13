This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

13 November 2022, 16:39

By Grace Parsons

This caller tells Andrew Castle that he 'resents' the refugees being given these amenities.

This caller from Perth, called in to express his resentment at refugees being given "three meals a day, pocket money, free TVs, free wifi, bicycles, clothes, and leisure facilities."

The caller told Andrew: "Two of the largest hotels in Perth are not going to take reservations of customers anymore because they're going to accommodate migrants."

He then went on to list the amenities that they will receive alongside "en-suite hotel rooms".

"Surprised is an understatement ... I resent them being given all that ... any migrant reading this will be making their way to Calais to get here as soon as possible," the caller projected.

READ MORE: Albanians pay £18k to pose as second drivers in lorries delivering Christmas gifts to the UK

This follows reports of over 40,000 migrants having made the perilous journey across the Channel this year. This is the highest number since the Border Force began tracking arrivals in 2018.

Around 100 migrants arrived on Saturday, rescuers and eyewitnesses told the BBC. The Border Force is expected to make the figure official today.

READ MORE: Record 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year

Ben Kentish Talks to teacher about austerity

'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money
Ben Kentish talks to veteran who was denied pension

'I just feel used ... I'm worth nothing': This emotional veteran recounts his denial of pension

