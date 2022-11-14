UK and France to clamp down on Channel migrants with more patrols and British staff in French control rooms

Britain and France strike a deal on Channel migrants
Britain and France strike a deal on Channel migrants. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The UK and France have signed a historic deal to tackle the small boats crisis that will cost Brits millions of pounds more each year.

The deal to clamp down on migrant crossings will see a boost to beach patrols and put British staff in French control rooms for the first time.

The annual amount paid by the UK will increase to 72 million euros (£63 million).

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "We must do everything we can to stop people making these dangerous journeys and crack down on the criminal gangs.

"This is a global challenge requiring global solutions, and it is in the interests of both the UK and French governments to work together to solve this complex problem.

"There are no quick fixes but this new arrangement will mean we can significantly increase the number of French gendarmes patrolling the beaches in northern France and ensure UK and French officers are working hand in hand to stop the people smugglers."

Rishi Sunak hailed the deal as contributing to his efforts to "grip illegal migration", which he said has consumed much of his time in No 10 so far.

The Prime Minister said he was "confident" the number of small boat crossings would come down over time after the number of people making the perilous journey to the UK across the Channel so far this year topped 40,000.

"I've been honest that there's not a single thing to do to fix it and we can't fix it overnight," Mr Sunak said.

"But there's a range of things I'm working on, including the French deal, where I'm confident we can bring the numbers down over time and that's what I'm going to deliver."

The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron embraced at the UN climate change conference last week during their first face-to-face encounter since Mr Sunak entered No 10.

The Financial Times cited French officials as saying the number of officers on patrol would increase from 200 to 300 by the middle of 2023, up from 90 in 2018, with the cost falling on Britain.

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year, according to Government data, with 972 people detected on Saturday in 22 boats. In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.

The arrivals on Saturday were the first since October 31 when 46 people were detected in one boat.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick set out several actions the UK plans to take at home to tackle the small boats crisis in an article for the Sunday Telegraph, warning that the idea of "Hotel Britain" must be ended to disincentivise "asylum shopping".

Migrants are to be housed in "simple, functional" spaces as opposed to "luxury" rooms, he said, claiming the country's "generosity" towards refugees is being "abused" by people "skipping the queue".

The Home Office minister also cautioned that Britain's modern slavery laws must not lead to exploitation by illegitimate claimants.

He also said the Government intends to "bust the backlog of asylum claims" by "cutting red tape" and rolling out a pilot in Leeds that "doubled" the productivity of officials.

Sergei Lavrov was rushed to hospital, reportedly with a heart condition

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov rushed to hospital 'with heart condition' after arriving at G20 summit in Bali

NHS hospitals are 'like a lobster trap', an A&E chief has said

A&E chief is 'desperate to keep his parents out of hospital' - with hundreds dying every week because of bed-blocking

Opera should be performed in car parks and pubs to survive, says Arts Council boss

Opera should be performed in car parks and pubs to survive, says Arts Council boss

A woman has been arrested over the terror attack in Istanbul

Female suspect 'seen sitting on bench for 40 minutes' and then fleeing site of Istanbul bomb among 22 arrested

A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin has shared his terminal cancer diagnosis

'You give us so much joy': colleagues react to A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin's terminal cancer diagnosis

Energy bills and taxes both set to rise as Chancellor warns of 'sacrifices' to get economy back on track

Energy bills and taxes both set to rise as Chancellor warns of 'sacrifices' to get economy back on track

'Rogue state' Russia won't hold Britain hostage, Sunak vows at G20

'Rogue state' Russia won't hold Britain hostage, Sunak vows at G20

Elon Musk sacks 80% of Twitter staff as company descends into chaos

Elon Musk sacks 80% of Twitter staff as company descends into chaos

Hinkley Point has been subject to controversy

Hinkley Point nuclear power station worker killed in 'traffic incident'

Shane Yerrell and David Sparrey are Christians

Gay couple 'refused church wedding 31 times' finally marry by the altar

Serving police officer charged with attempted murder as woman rushed to hospital

Serving police officer charged with attempted murder as woman rushed to hospital

'Female suicide bomber' kills at least six and injures 81 in Istanbul blast

'Female suicide bomber' kills at least six and injures 81 in Istanbul blast

Two men killed and third injured in Bedfordshire triple stabbing and car attack

Two men killed and third injured in Bedfordshire triple stabbing and car attack

Tax hikes for all: Every Brit must be braced to pay more, Hunt warns ahead of new budget

Tax hikes for all: Every Brit must be braced to pay more, Hunt warns ahead of new budget

Ben Stokes took England to World Cup glory

England win T20 cricket World Cup after Ben Stokes' batting proves too much for Pakistan

King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch

King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch

Six dead as WW2-era bomber and fighter smash in horrifying mid-air collision

Six dead as WW2-era bomber and fighter smash in horrifying mid-air collision

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who inspired The Terminal, has died

Iranian man who inspired Tom Hanks film The Terminal dies in airport he lived in for 18 years
Boost for Biden: Democrats hold control of Senate as another Trump-backed candidate loses

Boost for Biden: Democrats hold control of Senate as another Trump-backed candidate loses

Kate Winslet donates £17,000 to mother raising child with cerebral palsy

Kate Winslet donates £17,000 to mother raising child with cerebral palsy

Nation prepares to fall silent in memory of war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Nation prepares to fall silent in memory of war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Record 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year

Record 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year

Care homes will be 'forced' to take visitors under new government plans

Care homes will be 'forced' to take visitors under new government plans

Toddler killed after being hit by tractor in 'devastating' incident

Toddler killed after being hit by tractor in 'devastating' incident

King hands hundreds of lower-paid Buckingham Palace staff £600 cost of living bonus

King hands hundreds of lower-paid Buckingham Palace staff £600 cost of living bonus

New Banksys popped up in Ukraine

Banksy in Ukraine: New work by mystery artist appears in destroyed buildings near Kyiv

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

This caller 'resents' refugees being given amenities

This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

Ben Kentish Talks to teacher about austerity

'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money
Ben Kentish talks to veteran who was denied pension

'I just feel used ... I'm worth nothing': This emotional veteran recounts his denial of pension
'I just want to live my life,' says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

'I just want to live my life,' says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

'There's no winning': Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women's choices

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

