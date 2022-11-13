'Rogue state' Russia won't hold Britain hostage, Sunak vows at G20

Rishi Sunak has said Britain won't "give in" to Russian threats. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Rishi Sunak has labelled Russia a "rogue state" and said Putin would not be allowed to "hold our economic future hostage".

The prime minister arrived in Indonesia for the G20 summit late on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Sunak is expected to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, in the absence of president Putin.

The snub is a clear refusal to "show up" and take responsibility for the war in Ukraine, Sunak has said.

Sunak is also set to hold talks with Joe Biden, Indian PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a column for the Daily Telegraph, Sunak wrote: "We will not let our economic future be held hostage by the actions of a rogue state - and nor will our allies."

Rishi Sunak talks to journalists onboard a UK Government plane en route to the G20. Picture: Getty

Sunak boards the plane to Bali at Stansted yesterday. Picture: Getty

Sunak also wrote of Putin: "Leaders take responsibility. They show up. Yet, at the G20 summit in Indonesia this seat, one seat will remain vacant."

The prime minister had not yet labelled Russia a "rogue state" - a term used by predecessor Liz Truss - but did refer to Putin as a "despot" over the summer.

Ukrainian military vehicles roll into liberated Kherson on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Vladimir Putin is pictured at a Kremlin ceremony last week. Picture: Getty

The summit, which will also play host to a rare meeting between US President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, kicks off in Bali on Monday. It will continue until Wednesday.

Sunak will present an "economic action plan" will see foreign aid "targeted" toward the neediest and to halt the "weaponisation of food production and distribution" by Russia.

The PM will also seek to "strengthen our energy security and reduce energy dependency on Russia", he has said.

He also told journalists onboard a UK government plane that raising taxes and cutting spending will be essential for the nation's financial stability.

Sunak said: "People expect the government to take the decisions that will put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory."