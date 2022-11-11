Albanians pay £18k to pose as second drivers in lorries delivering Christmas gifts to the UK

11 November 2022, 10:09

Albanians are being offered expensive deals to pose as second drivers in lorries
Albanians are being offered expensive deals to pose as second drivers in lorries. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Albanian migrants are paying thousands of pounds to pose as second drivers in lorries delivering Christmas goods to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People smugglers have been using Tik Tok to sell £18,000 packages that see migrants sit in the cab as if they are legitimate workers as a way to get into Britain.

An advert promises one journey a day to would-be migrants in north west Europe alongside images of British culture like the Union Jack, Tower Bridge and a red double-decker bus.

One video on the social media app says: "Every day we offer a journey as a second driver. Our last journey was successful. 18K£ for a lorry to the UK. Anyone who is now in Belgium or France should get in touch."

Read more: Pictured: Dangerous driver who overtook and repeatedly blocked ambulance on 999 call in shocking footage

"Hey Albanian after three days we have journeyed with lorry as a second lorry driver. £18,000. Secure passage," another says, according to The Telegraph.

The more expensive method is a less dangerous way of making it over the Channel compared to the perilous small boat crossings or hiding among cargo.

Despite the danger and Britain's so-far delayed attempt to threaten deportation to Rwanda, almost 40,000 people have made the Channel crossing so far.

Another 10,000 migrants could cross before Christmas
Another 10,000 migrants could cross before Christmas. Picture: Alamy

It is thought about 12,000 of them are Albanians. The UK is trying to secure a deal with the Balkan state to fast-track deportations and support development in the country in a bid to stop so many people leaving.

The Government is worried another 10,000 people could try cross over before Christmas, which would put serious pressure on migrant processing facilities in Kent. They have been criticised for alleged squalid conditions and overcrowding.

Read more: Police officer stabbed to death in Brussels in suspected terror attack

Previously, Albania's prime minister took a furious swipe at embattled home secretary Suella Braverman, who has significantly ramped up the rhetoric against migrants, describing the Channel crossings as an "invasion".

Edi Rama, the Albanian prime minister, said: "Targeting Albanians (as some shamefully did when fighting for Brexit) as the cause of Britain's crime and border problems makes for easy rhetoric but ignores hard fact.

"Repeating the same things and expecting different results is insane (ask Einstein!)

"UK should fight the crime gangs of all nationalities and stop discriminating v Albanians to excuse policy failures."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man claiming to be Arthur Knight is really fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, a court ruled. Right, the defendant’s wife Miranda Knight

US rape suspect faked own death before turning up on Covid ward in Scotland, court finds

Mr Thelwell hoped to raise thousands for legal fees

Student 'who threw eggs at King Charles' launches brazen bid to raise £10,000 for legal fees

HSBC is funding transgender surgery for employees

HSBC to pay for employees to have sex changes to encourage staff 'to be their true authentic self'

Remembrance Day services were held across the UK

Britain remembers: Charles leaves solemn tribute to war dead as nation falls silent

Charlotte Nichols said there is a culture of toxicity in Parliament

'Avoid having a drink with them at all costs': MP reveals secret list of 'MP bullies and sex pests' roaming Westminster

Phoebe Plummer took part in the M25 protests

Eco-protester out on bail after throwing soup at Van Gogh painting 'helped fellow activists block the M25'

Putin has failed to test his doomsday device

Putin fails to test doomsday weapon that can engulf cities in 'radioactive tsunamis' and swim around the world forever

Democrat Tony DeLuca was reelected despite the fact he is dead

Dead American politician wins election in stunning landslide

Daniel Meade was jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court

Hapless 'cat burglar': man who grabbed keys through cat-flap before sneaking in the back door jailed

Robert Massey

'Sadistic and macabre' murderer strangled girlfriend to death before dressing her in designer clothes and stabbing her

Jeremy Hunt issued a warning after the UK took its first step towards what the Bank of England said could be a historic recession

Chancellor warns of 'tough road ahead' as economy shrinks and Britain slides towards recession

Just Stop Oil have paused their M25 protests after four consecutive days

Just Stop Oil pause M25 protests and urge Govt to 'mark Remembrance Day by stopping new oil and gas production'

The 5-year-old boy cycles home and a car approaching doesn't slow down or stop

Sajid Javid and Jeremy Vine clash over controversial video showing car passing ‘too close’ to a five-year-old boy

A further train driver strike has been announced, and civil servants and nurses are planning action this winter

Unions plan co-ordinated strikes in the run up to Christmas to inflict maximum chaos

Knife assault kills a policeman in Brussels

Police officer stabbed to death in Brussels in suspected terror attack

Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'

Matt Hancock tells I’m a Celeb campmates 'I messed up and I fessed up… but I fell in love right?'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Angharad Paget-Jones and her guide dog Tudor (Angharad Paget-Jones/PA)

Woman forced to leave Premier Inn in the middle of the night because staff thought she did not 'look blind'
A man who murdered his wife and dumped her body in woodland has been jailed for life

Man, 30, jailed for life after murdering wife and dumping her body in woods six months after having their child
Butler admitted dangerous driving and hindering an emergency worker

Pictured: Dangerous driver who overtook and repeatedly blocked ambulance on 999 call in shocking footage
Snow is forecast to hit the UK this month

Exact date snow set to hit UK revealed as temperatures plummet amid heavy showers and strong winds
Keith Farmer

Motorbike community left in shock after sudden death of Keith Farmer aged 35

One of the incidents took place on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill. Picture: Google Street View

Man guilty of carrying out a series of unprovoked attacks on Jewish people in North London

BA uniform guidelines have been reviewed

BA lets male pilots and cabin crew wear make-up and carry handbags in gender-neutral uniform overhaul
An egg was hurled at the King during a walkabout in York

Banned from carrying eggs: Student also ordered to stay 500m away from King Charles after XR York stunt
KFC faced criticism after sending the notification

KFC tells Germans to ‘commemorate’ Kristallnacht atrocity with fried chicken and cheese

Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter
Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone in

Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone into LBC and prove him wrong

Shelagh Fogarty 10/11/22

'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments
‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas

‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas
‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved
James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit