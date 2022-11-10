Pictured: Dangerous driver who overtook and repeatedly blocked ambulance on 999 call in shocking footage

10 November 2022, 19:57

Butler admitted dangerous driving and hindering an emergency worker
Butler admitted dangerous driving and hindering an emergency worker. Picture: Facebook/Thames Valley Police

By Asher McShane

A dangerous driver who intentionally blocked an ambulance on a 999 call has been pictured.

Albert Butler, 38, was driving a Suzuki Vitara when he impeded paramedics who were trying to respond to a medical emergency on the A4 Bath Road in Reading on February 2.

The driver of the ambulance had switched on its lights and sirens while responding to a call about a man who had collapsed.

They overtook Butler, but he overtook back - pulling in front of the ambulance and slamming on the brakes.

In shocking dash-cam footage shared by Thames Valley Police, Butler then continues in front of the ambulance along the A4 towards Maidenhead before he weaves in and out of traffic – which is stopping to let the ambulance pass.

Read more: Watch as driver repeatedly blocks an ambulance on call in worst case ‘ever seen’ by emergency service

He straddles both lanes in an attempt to stop the ambulance getting around him and slows down again.

Butler, from Reading, was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving and obstructing/hindering an emergency worker.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months at Reading Crown Court last week. In those 18-months he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay costs of £600.

A neighbour at his former home told MailOnline: “He’s a nasty piece of work.”

Investigating officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “The manner of Butler’s driving was completely unacceptable. “In deliberately attempting to hinder the progress of this ambulance, he was putting other road at great risk, and at the same time, delaying an emergency vehicle en route to a medical emergency.

“This sort of behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated and we will take robust action against anybody who seeks to drive in this manner.

“Butler will have to complete an extended driving test at the conclusion of his disqualification in order to get his licence back, and has been given a suspended prison sentence, which will be enacted immediately should he be convicted of any other offences.

“When you see an emergency vehicle with blue lights and sirens activated, please allow them to pass when it is safe to do so.

“Seconds can make all the difference when an ambulance is on an emergency call, and the delays that Butler caused could have had significant impacts to the call that they were attending.”

READ MORE:'Real life hero': Family pays tribute to Brit ex special forces soldier killed fighting Russians in Ukraine

READ MORE: Man who missed his dad's funeral because of Just Stop Oil protests on the M25 said he will 'never, ever forgive' them for taking away final goodbye

Mark Ainsworth, Director of Operations at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This was the worst standard of driving suffered by one of our hard-working ambulance crews who were responding on blue lights to a potentially very serious emergency that I have ever seen.

“Our ambulance crews are highly-trained, able to safely drive at speed when necessary and I’m thankful that the vast majority of other road users are considerate when we need to travel on emergency lights.

“In this case, however, the senseless and irresponsible actions undertaken by the defendant put himself, other road users and our ambulance crew at risk of serious injury or even worse. I have been in touch with the crew and thanked them for maintaining their professionalism at such a distressing time.

“I would also like to thank Thames Valley Police for their help in bringing the conviction and taking a dangerous driver off our roads for the next three years at least.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man who murdered his wife and dumped her body in woodland has been jailed for life

Man, 30, jailed for life after murdering wife and dumping her body in woods six months after having their child

Snow is forecast to hit the UK this month

Exact date snow set to hit UK revealed as temperatures plummet amid heavy showers and strong winds

Keith Farmer

Motorbike community left in shock after sudden death of Keith Farmer aged 35

One of the incidents took place on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill. Picture: Google Street View

Man guilty of carrying out a series of unprovoked attacks on Jewish people in North London

BA uniform guidelines have been reviewed

BA lets male pilots and cabin crew wear make-up and carry handbags in gender-neutral uniform overhaul

An egg was hurled at the King during a walkabout in York

Banned from carrying eggs: Student also ordered to stay 500m away from King Charles after XR York stunt

KFC faced criticism after sending the notification

KFC tells Germans to ‘commemorate’ Kristallnacht atrocity with fried chicken and cheese

Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

Elon Musk said Twitter workers should be in the office 40 hours a week

Elon Musk ends work-from-home at Twitter and orders staff to be in the office at least 40 hours a week

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Gareth Southgate has made his selection for the World Cup

Three lions ready to roar: Gareth Southgate 's England World Cup squad for Qatar 2022

Donald Trump reportedly blames his wife for the Republicans' performance in the midterms, as Joe Biden says it is his "intention" to run again in 2024

Under fire Donald Trump 'turns on Melania' after bruising US midterms as beaming Biden poised to run for President again

Warren Beatty allegedly coerced a child into sex

Hollywood legend Warren Beatty sued for 'coercing teenage girl into sex'

A further train driver strike has been announced, and civil servants and nurses are planning action this winter

Brits face triple wave of winter strikes as train drivers announce walkout and civil servants and nurses vote to strike

David Walliams has apologise for offensive and explicit comments about BGT contestants

David Walliams apologises for calling BGT contestant 'c***' and making X-rated comment about woman

Craig was jailed for a longer sentence

Killer who set partner on fire 20 years ago in 'Reservoir Dogs' attack jailed

Latest News

See more Latest News

London bus drivers have announced strikes in part of the capital in the Christmas run-up

Warnings of 'widespread disruption' as London bus drivers to go on strike in run-up to Christmas
A man has been banned from the Royal Opera House for heckling a child actor

Heckler who shouted at 12-year-old actor banned for life from Royal Opera House

Steve Barclay will meet with union bosses

Health Secretary hails 'constructive' talks with nursing union in eleventh hour bid to halt strikes which could last six months
Ukraine worries the Russian retreat could be a trap

Ukraine fears a trap as Russia 'withdraws' from key industrial city of Kherson

The footage of the dog being dragged has appalled viewers

Shocking footage shows dog dragged by lead behind mobility scooter as onlookers fear pet will be killed
Ian Kirwan was allegedly stabbed to death by a gang of youths

Schoolboy, 14, 'stabbed IT worker to death' in mass supermarket brawl

Matthew Smith (L) was a teacher at St Thomas's School

Teacher at Prince George's old £20,000 school pleads guilty to child sex crimes

LBC's Charlotte Lynch finally got an apology from Hertfordshire

Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests
A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London

November Tube strike: Which lines are affected?

Just Stop Oil is holding up the M25 for a fourth day in a row

Just Stop Oil cause more chaos as they climb M25 gantries for fourth time on Tube strike day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 10/11/22

'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments
‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas

‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas
‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved
James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

I'm a Celeb biggins

Christopher Biggins will hand in his Jungle crown if Matt Hancock wins I'm a Celeb, he tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit