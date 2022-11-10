Pictured: Dangerous driver who overtook and repeatedly blocked ambulance on 999 call in shocking footage

Butler admitted dangerous driving and hindering an emergency worker. Picture: Facebook/Thames Valley Police

By Asher McShane

A dangerous driver who intentionally blocked an ambulance on a 999 call has been pictured.

Albert Butler, 38, was driving a Suzuki Vitara when he impeded paramedics who were trying to respond to a medical emergency on the A4 Bath Road in Reading on February 2.

The driver of the ambulance had switched on its lights and sirens while responding to a call about a man who had collapsed.

They overtook Butler, but he overtook back - pulling in front of the ambulance and slamming on the brakes.

In shocking dash-cam footage shared by Thames Valley Police, Butler then continues in front of the ambulance along the A4 towards Maidenhead before he weaves in and out of traffic – which is stopping to let the ambulance pass.

He straddles both lanes in an attempt to stop the ambulance getting around him and slows down again.

Butler, from Reading, was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving and obstructing/hindering an emergency worker.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months at Reading Crown Court last week. In those 18-months he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay costs of £600.

A neighbour at his former home told MailOnline: “He’s a nasty piece of work.”

Investigating officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “The manner of Butler’s driving was completely unacceptable. “In deliberately attempting to hinder the progress of this ambulance, he was putting other road at great risk, and at the same time, delaying an emergency vehicle en route to a medical emergency.

“This sort of behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated and we will take robust action against anybody who seeks to drive in this manner.

“Butler will have to complete an extended driving test at the conclusion of his disqualification in order to get his licence back, and has been given a suspended prison sentence, which will be enacted immediately should he be convicted of any other offences.

“When you see an emergency vehicle with blue lights and sirens activated, please allow them to pass when it is safe to do so.

“Seconds can make all the difference when an ambulance is on an emergency call, and the delays that Butler caused could have had significant impacts to the call that they were attending.”

Mark Ainsworth, Director of Operations at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This was the worst standard of driving suffered by one of our hard-working ambulance crews who were responding on blue lights to a potentially very serious emergency that I have ever seen.

“Our ambulance crews are highly-trained, able to safely drive at speed when necessary and I’m thankful that the vast majority of other road users are considerate when we need to travel on emergency lights.

“In this case, however, the senseless and irresponsible actions undertaken by the defendant put himself, other road users and our ambulance crew at risk of serious injury or even worse. I have been in touch with the crew and thanked them for maintaining their professionalism at such a distressing time.

“I would also like to thank Thames Valley Police for their help in bringing the conviction and taking a dangerous driver off our roads for the next three years at least.”