Police officer stabbed to death in Brussels in suspected terror attack

Knife assault kills a policeman in Brussels. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

A police officer has been stabbed to death during a suspected terror attack in Brussels.

Belgium's federal prosecutors office said that two officers on patrol came under attack by a knifeman.

One of them was stabbed in the neck close to Brussels North train station. He died at hospital this evening.

The other officer is in hospital with injuries.

The alleged knifeman was shot after the stabbing by police and was taken to hospital. It is understood he has died.

A judicial official told the Associated Press that there was 'suspicion of a terror attack'.

According to Belgian media, the man shouted 'Allahu akbar'.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo posted a message of condolence to the family and friends of the dead officer.

Nos policiers risquent leur vie au quotidien pour assurer la sécurité de nos citoyens. Le drame d'aujourd'hui le démontre, une fois de plus.



Mes pensées vont à la famille et aux amis de l'officier décédé.



He said: "Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens.

"Today's drama demonstrates this once again.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased officer. My sincere hope is that his hospitalized colleague will be well."