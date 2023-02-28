'Five years wasted': Caller furious after Rishi Sunak announces Brexit deal

By Anna Fox

Following Rishi Sunak's highly anticipated Brexit deal announcement, this caller told Tom Swarbrick that the UK wasted five years of "uncertainty".

Pete from Bristol spoke to Tom Swarbrick outlining his sheer frustration regarding the proposed deal, saying "five years down the line and we've got Theresa May's backstop again".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK has "now taken back control" as he welcomed his new deal to reform the Northern Ireland protocol. Following a meeting with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Sunak now seeks to secure backing from North Ireland parties for a post-Brexit deal.

Rishi Sunak will continue to peruse his post-Brexit deal today, after signing the Windsor Framework on Monday, alongside Ursula von der Leyen, making alterations to the highly conflicted Northern Ireland protocol.

Asserting his views on the Windsor Framework, Pete said "the whole reason we've got this agreement is to tell the DUP and ERG to sit down and shush".

The Windsor Framework comprises of measures to implement green and red trade routes over the Irish Seas, altering VAT and excise duties, and an agreement on medicines.

Tom Swarbrick argued that the Prime Minister "barely touched the sides" when answering questions on the proposed deal, "because he doesn't want to frighten the already pretty skittish horses".

It is not yet understood when MPs will be voting on the framework, however, Mr Sunak confirmed on Monday it would come "at an appropriate time".

Expressing his frustration at the five years timeline the deal has taken to materialise, Pete said "we've just wasted five years of uncertainty" adding, "what a waste of time".

The deal has been widely welcomed by MPs across parties, with Boris Johnson's influence key to the success or opposition of the proposals.

MPs gathered in Parliament to hear Mr Sunak's announcement jeered when he praised his "predecessor" for laying the groundwork which enabled the former protocol to be superseded by his new deal with the EU.

The caller hoped we can "start moving forward" following the announcement, Tom agreed, saying, "I couldn't have put it better myself".