Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch live from 10am

By Tim Dodd

The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, joins LBC after she said she felt "backed into a corner" by the court system.

As the Institute for Fiscal Studies warns the pledges to slash taxes by the Tory leadership candidates are "unrealistic", Deputy Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies Carl Emmerson joins Tom.

As it emerges Liz Truss personally supported cuts to the NHS, Tom speaks to Tory MP Chris Philp who is backing her.

Backing Rishi Sunak, Conservative MP for Cheltenham Alex Chalk.

Green Party London Assembly Member Caroline Russell joins LBC as it emerges bonuses for water bosses in England rose 20% last year despite the sewage failures.