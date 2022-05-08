Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

8 May 2022, 14:05 | Updated: 8 May 2022, 14:08

By Tim Dodd

Jeremy Corbyn's former policy advisor Andrew Fisher tells LBC that if Keir Starmer is cleared of lockdown breaches by Durham police it will actually "strengthen" his position.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of being a "hypocrite and a liar" by senior Tories after a leaked memo demolished the Labour leader's 'Beergate' story showing his £200 curry takeaway was planned in advance.

Sir Keir was pictured drinking a beer at a work meeting in Durham last April, which he says was with a meal during a break from work.

Police in Durham confirmed on Friday they are investigating the event in light of the Partygate scandal, after previously saying it did not breach coronavirus laws.

Read more: Starmer's 'Beergate' bash with £200 curry takeout was 'pre-planned', leaked memo reveals

The Labour leader has insisted he did not break coronavirus lockdown laws by having a beer and curry at a campaign event in April 2021, and has pledged to lead the party into the next general election.

Mr Fisher told Swarbrick on Sunday: "If he is cleared by police, he'll be able to stand up in Parliament and say 'Look, I was investigated and cleared. You [Boris] were investigated and found guilty'.

"I think if Labour is cleared that actually provides a very nice contrast. So I think it will strengthen Keir."

Andrew Fisher was a former Senior Policy Advisor for Jeremy Corbyn and wrote the 2017 and 2020 Labour Manifestos.

"He'll know in his heart of hearts where he has or not, and I think he's fairly confident he hasn't from what he's said. I think it'll strengthen his position potentially," he added.

Read more: Minister refuses to say whether Keir Starmer should resign if he broke law over 'Beergate'

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

Angela Rayner lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Exclusive
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP
Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims

Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 27/06 | Watch in Full

The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why
'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues

'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues
UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'

UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 20/06 | Watch in Full

The former senior Met Officer was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Poor policing leads to public feeling 'over policed and under-protected'
'Life sentence should mean life': Libby Squire's mother gives take on Pitchfork release

'Life should mean life': Libby Squire's mother gives take on Pitchfork release
There is no "immediate urgent need to vaccinate children" Professor Simon Kroll has told Swarbrick on Sunday

'No immediate need' to vaccinate children, JCVI member tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour.

Prince William and Kate 'want to be known by first names not royal titles' after Caribbean trip
The burning building in the village of Bilohorivka.

Two killed and 60 feared dead in Russian bomb attack on Ukraine school
A leaked memo shows Sir Keir Starmer's "Beergate bash" with £200 curry takeaway was "pre-planned".

Tories slam Starmer 'hypocrisy' after leaked memo reveals 'Beergate bash' was pre-planned
The UK is ramping up military support for Ukraine.

UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting
Twins have gone missing in south London.

Twins, 6, who vanished while playing in their front garden found safe and well
Unprecedented access was given to hundreds of home-made recordings

Queen shows off engagement ring in unseen footage released from her personal archive
A leaked memo indicated that the dinner in Durham had been planned

Starmer's 'Beergate' bash with £200 curry takeout was 'pre-planned', leaked memo reveals
Sinn Fein have won the most assembly seats for the first time.

Historic win for Sinn Fein as it becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland
'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling
'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile