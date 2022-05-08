Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

By Tim Dodd

Jeremy Corbyn's former policy advisor Andrew Fisher tells LBC that if Keir Starmer is cleared of lockdown breaches by Durham police it will actually "strengthen" his position.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of being a "hypocrite and a liar" by senior Tories after a leaked memo demolished the Labour leader's 'Beergate' story showing his £200 curry takeaway was planned in advance.

Sir Keir was pictured drinking a beer at a work meeting in Durham last April, which he says was with a meal during a break from work.

Police in Durham confirmed on Friday they are investigating the event in light of the Partygate scandal, after previously saying it did not breach coronavirus laws.

The Labour leader has insisted he did not break coronavirus lockdown laws by having a beer and curry at a campaign event in April 2021, and has pledged to lead the party into the next general election.

Mr Fisher told Swarbrick on Sunday: "If he is cleared by police, he'll be able to stand up in Parliament and say 'Look, I was investigated and cleared. You [Boris] were investigated and found guilty'.

"I think if Labour is cleared that actually provides a very nice contrast. So I think it will strengthen Keir."

Andrew Fisher was a former Senior Policy Advisor for Jeremy Corbyn and wrote the 2017 and 2020 Labour Manifestos.

"He'll know in his heart of hearts where he has or not, and I think he's fairly confident he hasn't from what he's said. I think it'll strengthen his position potentially," he added.

