LBC caller argues bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects for children

By Grace Parsons

LBC caller believes that instead of relying on overseas workers, we should start training children in labour sectors.

This LBC caller told Tom Swarbrick that instead of relying on foreign labour, the UK should look closer to home and start at "grassroots" by turning areas such as bricklaying, healthcare, and plumbing into core subjects.

The caller suggested: "These kids could start learning how to lay bricks at the age of 15/16 and then be out onsite, earning money and paying tax."

"If we're going to fill these gaps, we can't necessarily rely on industries to train people into these jobs," the caller added

Instead of sending every child to university this caller proposed: "We need to put the education system straight, why can't we start putting these job criteria on GCSEs."

He put forward: "These kids could leave school at 16, not fully qualified, but with enough education and skills to go onto building sites and into hospitals, start doing these minor jobs and get qualified later on."

This discussion comes after Sir Keir Starmer told the Confederation of British Industry conference that firms had to wean themselves off reliance on low paid, cheap labour from overseas.

