'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'

22 November 2022, 16:09

By Grace Parsons

This caller responds the government's term 'highly skilled', saying it's a 'derogatory' remark

Following Sir Keir Starmer's keynote speech at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) conference this morning, this LBC caller told Shelagh Fogarty that the government's term "highly-skilled" is "derogatory".

The Labour Leader told the CBI conference that firms had to wean themselves off reliance on low paid, cheap labour from overseas.

Sir Keir said: "We have to address and run towards the challenge that is skills, run towards the challenge that is ensuring we have everybody back in the workforce, because there are hundreds of thousands of people who aren't working now who were working just a few years ago."

READ MORE: Starmer to shelve Labour policies to focus on ‘battered’ economy if party takes power

This caller, a mother of four, vented to Shelagh: "Do not use these terms in order to slam people's confidence into the ground."

"Don't make comments on these things unless you're prepared to get your hands dirty. Go and understand the job, then perhaps you'd have the right to do that," the caller expressed.

The caller questioned: "Don't call people highly-skilled. What makes a politician highly-skilled? What makes them skilled enough to make a comment like that? It's a derogatory remark...we're never all going to be the same?"

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak quashes talk of Swiss-style Brexit deal as he rules out move to align with EU rules

