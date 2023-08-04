Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

4 August 2023, 16:17

'You can carry on killing people' if you can continue to pay Ulez fee, says Shelagh caller

By Anna Fox

Sadiq Khan asserted he "continued to listen to concerns" of Londoners, as he announced grants for his vehicle scrappage scheme would increase and be made available to all Londoners.

The Mayor of London claimed it’s “nonsense” to suggest Ulez is unaffordable, as he announced a new grant offering every Londoner thousands of pounds to scrap their non-compliant cars.

Joining James O'Brien on Friday morning, Sadiq Khan said he had "listened to Londoners' as he elaborated on the expansion of his Ulez scrappage scheme.

Shelagh Fogarty caller Greg aired his frustration at the delay in the implementation of the Ulez expansion, exclaiming: "How many people have died while he's been sat there twiddling their thumbs?"

Greg questioned why Sadiq Khan hadn't made cars "illegal on the day" even if he would "suffer the consequences at the polls, he would be saving lives".

Sadiq Khan has tied his political reputation to the scheme, claiming it is essential to bring down 4,000 premature deaths linked to air pollution and prevent children from developing stunted lungs or conditions like asthma and heart disease.

Read more: Sadiq Khan brands claims Ulez is unaffordable as ‘nonsense’ as he announces new scrappage grant

Sadiq Khan speaks to James about the expansion of the Ulez scrappage scheme

Approximately 90% of cars seen in outer London on an average day are already compliant, Sadiq Khan told James.

However, non-compliant vehicles are charged £12.50, infuriating drivers who have already faced more expensive fuel prices, pay the congestion charge and battle against low-traffic neighbourhoods that have been popping up in the capital.

Frustrated at the charge, Greg told Shelagh: "But if you can afford to pay, then you can carry on killing people".

Read more: Home Counties rebel against Ulez: Six out of seven councils refuse to allow signs

Concluding Shelagh said: "I think you're failing to see where things can't always just happen overnight, Greg.

"You know, in an ideal world, we would eradicate all dangers in an instant, but that's not how it works".

The mayor has refused to back down on his plans despite mounting pressure from the Labour leader who hinted at concerns in the wake of by-election losses in Uxbridge and Ruislip.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt

Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes

Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments

blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises

Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons

Shelagh Fogarty

'Where is Steve Barclay?': Shelagh Fogarty 'pleads' with doctors and government to end on-going strikes

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'
'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty
‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Shelagh Fogarty 10/11/22

'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home yesterday after the security breach by eco-protestors

Greenpeace ditched by DEFRA after Sunak house protest - as police spotted guarding PM's country mansion
Mahek Bukhari has been jailed for the murder of two young men

TikTok star murdered mother's lover and rammed him off the road after he threatened to leak sex tape exposing affair
Andrew Tate (pictured with brother Tristan) has been released from house arrest but must remain in Romania

'I've done nothing wrong': Andrew Tate protests innocence after being freed from house arrest over sex trafficking charges
Putin critic Alexei Navalny jailed for a further 19 years on 'extremism' charges

Putin critic Alexei Navalny jailed for a further 19 years on 'extremism' charges

Georgie Grier performed to a full crowd today, 24 hours after she was left in tears

Last laugh for Edinburgh Fringe actor after she sells out show - a day after performing to just one person
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday