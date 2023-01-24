The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

By Grace Parsons

This LBC caller, who is housing Ukrainian refugees, demands that the West "needs to send support" to Ukraine.

In light of Boris Johnson's plea for the West to send tanks to Ukraine, an LBC caller, Gary in Chesterfield, told Shelagh Fogarty that the West will have "blood on its hands" if support for Ukraine depletes.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the former PM said: "The sooner we can help the Ukrainians to their inevitable victory, the sooner their suffering will be over, and the sooner the whole world, including Russia, can begin to recover from Putin's catastrophe."

Gary, who is currently providing refuge for Ukrainian asylum seekers, fumed: "You cannot invest so much and then stop now, it would just be ridiculous to do so. If we do stop we're just giving Russia the green light."

He went on to say: "The reason why this is going to drag on so long if we don't uplift the support is because Russia is fighting a country. They're not just fighting an army, they're fighting everybody."

"We need to send support...for the West to stop now, we've got blood on our hands," he said.

