Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

4 April 2023, 16:43

By Georgina Greer

This caller now wishes to train as a judge, brandishing rape sentences as 'pathetic.'

In a call to Shelagh Fogarty, Sarah in Hereford recounted the story of her friend being raped in 1982 saying "there is not a day that goes by where she [her friend] does not think about it."

She explained that the rape took place at five o'clock in the afternoon in a park and that the perpetrator had only received an 18-month sentence.

The call came following public outrage after Sean Hogg, who has been found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl when he was 17, avoided jail.

Hogg received just two hundred and seventy hours of community service for his crimes, with the judge citing his age as a reason for the minimal sentence.

READ MORE: Outrage as man, 21, who raped girl, 13, in park walks free from court after judge considers him too young to be jailed

Sarah exclaimed: "It's almost like no one thinks it's serious!"

She went on: "Why aren't people getting twenty years? It's the worst thing you can do to somebody."

Shelagh recalled comments from Dame Louise Casey who led an independent review of the MET's culture and standards of behaviour released earlier this year.

Speaking to Shelagh a couple of weeks ago, Dame Louise reflected on comments from a senior female police officer, who reportedly told her that if you are raped and murdered, you receive the cream of the crop of the MET but if you are only raped, you won't.

READ MORE: Met police officer guilty of raping woman and accessing his victim's restricted crime report

Sarah responded: "Every female in the land will concur the worst thing that can happen to one's daughter, one's sister, one's mother and I just can't countenance that the sentences forty-one years later are pathetic."

Shelagh concluded, saying: "It does send a message to women and men, boys and girls and they're very different messages."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

Baroness Casey spoke to LBC about her report

Met needs to 'woman up' and stop being in denial about who's to blame for its problems, Baroness Casey tells LBC

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget

Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row

Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues

Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable, as crime rates soar

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Robert Jenrick has been fined

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick banned from driving for six months for speeding

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released new heartwarming footage of the nine-year-old at home in the wake of gunman Thomas Cashman's life sentence for her murder.

Smiling Olivia Pratt-Korbel seen laughing and dancing in newly released heartwarming video

A woman, 28, has died and a child, 4, has been left with "life-threatening" injuries following a four-car crash in north Wales.

Woman, 28, dies and child left with 'life-threatening' injuries after four-car crash

New data published shows which English beaches have been affected most by sewage dumping.

Revealed: Worst beaches for dumped sewage - is your nearest beach on the list?

Gleb Karakulov has defected

Putin is a paranoid 'war criminal' who makes staff quarantine for two weeks before meetings, officer who defected claims
Finland has formally joined the NATO military alliance, after applying to join the security alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nato border with Russia doubles as Finland becomes 31st member of security alliance