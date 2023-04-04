Met police officer guilty of raping woman and accessing his victim's restricted crime report

Ireland Murdock has been convicted for raping a woman in 2021. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A former Met police officer has been found guilty of raping a woman and abusing his powers to access a restricted report about his victim on police systems.

Ireland Murdock, 26, has been convicted for raping a woman in September 2021, after yesterday's trial at Inner London Crown Court.

In January 2022, four months after the rape occurred, Murdock's victim reported the crime to the police.

After the crime was reported, Murdock ran his victim's name through the police system without authorisation and was subsequently dismissed from the force for what was found to be gross misconduct in July 2022.

Chief Supt Andy Carter, the head of the unit Murdock worked in, said: "Murdock committed an absolutely atrocious offence, and caused his victim a lot of pain and fear. He betrayed everything we stand for and I am disgusted by his actions.

"We took immediate action to suspend Murdock from duty when his offending came to light and we dismissed him at the earliest opportunity as soon as he pleaded guilty to unauthorised access to computer material.

"I would like to thank the victim for her courage and bravery in coming forward. I would also like to thank those who investigated him for building such a strong case that led to him being found guilty."

The Casey report published last month found the Met to be institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic. Picture: Alamy

The news of his conviction follows the sentencing of former Met Officer David Carrick for 42 counts of rape in February, as well as the publication of the Casey report in March, wherein one officer said the findings showed rape is 'basically legalised' in the Metropolitan police.

A suspended Met officer is also being sentenced in Westminster today after being convicted for repeatedly stalking a woman he met while on duty.

Chief Supt Carter added of the conviction: "We are determined to have a Met that the public can trust, with officers that people feel confident to approach. When someone fails to meet these standards, we will take action to remove them from our organisation."

Murdock will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on May 23.