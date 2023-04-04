Met police officer guilty of raping woman and accessing his victim's restricted crime report

4 April 2023, 14:34 | Updated: 4 April 2023, 14:57

Ireland Murdock has been convicted for raping a woman in 2021.
Ireland Murdock has been convicted for raping a woman in 2021. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A former Met police officer has been found guilty of raping a woman and abusing his powers to access a restricted report about his victim on police systems.

Ireland Murdock, 26, has been convicted for raping a woman in September 2021, after yesterday's trial at Inner London Crown Court.

In January 2022, four months after the rape occurred, Murdock's victim reported the crime to the police.

After the crime was reported, Murdock ran his victim's name through the police system without authorisation and was subsequently dismissed from the force for what was found to be gross misconduct in July 2022.

Chief Supt Andy Carter, the head of the unit Murdock worked in, said: "Murdock committed an absolutely atrocious offence, and caused his victim a lot of pain and fear. He betrayed everything we stand for and I am disgusted by his actions.

"We took immediate action to suspend Murdock from duty when his offending came to light and we dismissed him at the earliest opportunity as soon as he pleaded guilty to unauthorised access to computer material.

"I would like to thank the victim for her courage and bravery in coming forward. I would also like to thank those who investigated him for building such a strong case that led to him being found guilty."

The Casey report published last month found the Met to be institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.
The Casey report published last month found the Met to be institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Harrowing CCTV footage shows rapist soldier stalk victim through town

Read more: Outrage as man, 21, who raped girl, 13, in park walks free from court after judge considers him too young to be jailed

The news of his conviction follows the sentencing of former Met Officer David Carrick for 42 counts of rape in February, as well as the publication of the Casey report in March, wherein one officer said the findings showed rape is 'basically legalised' in the Metropolitan police.

A suspended Met officer is also being sentenced in Westminster today after being convicted for repeatedly stalking a woman he met while on duty.

Chief Supt Carter added of the conviction: "We are determined to have a Met that the public can trust, with officers that people feel confident to approach. When someone fails to meet these standards, we will take action to remove them from our organisation."

Murdock will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on May 23.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gleb Karakulov has defected

Putin is a paranoid 'war criminal' who makes staff quarantine for two weeks before meetings, officer who defected claims
Finland has formally joined the NATO military alliance, after applying to join the security alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nato border with Russia doubles as Finland becomes 31st member of security alliance

Kyle Bevan attacked young Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, and delayed a call to emergency services for over an hour following his physical outburst.

'We'll miss her forever': Family's emotional tribute to Lola James, 2, as 'Jekyll and Hyde' boyfriend found guilty of murder
Donald Trump is set to be indicted

Donald Trump indictment: why is the former US president in court and what happens next?

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has joined Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's climate project months after snubbing Harry and Meghan
Day of the Don: New York braces ahead of historic Trump arrest, with police poised for unrest

Day of the Don: New York braces ahead of historic Trump arrest

World News

See more World News

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

25 mins ago

Belgium NATO Foreign Ministers Finland

Finland becomes 31st member of Nato during Brussels ceremony

45 mins ago

Kosovo War Crimes

Ex-Kosovo president tells judges he is not guilty of war crimes

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

1 month ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

3 months ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

4 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit