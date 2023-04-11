Seething caller accuses the government of using the NHS as a 'cash cow'

11 April 2023, 19:51

Caller: The NHS is a cash cow being milked of money

By Grace Parsons

The government is running this country with "total greed", says this caller who believes the NHS is being "milked of money".

Amidst the latest pay disputes between the British Medical Association and the government, this caller, Robbie in Streatham likened the NHS to a "cash cow" being "milked of money"

Robbie told Shelagh Fogarty: "Everything has a knock on effect. The way the government since, and I'm sorry to have to say this, Margaret Thatcher's time has run the country has been one of greed... total greed.

"The NHS, in particular, is a cash cow for all and sundry that want to sell them equipment. I spoke with a nurse some while ago who told me that much of the stuff that is bought into the NHS is a much higher price than you could pay normally in other areas.

"The NHS is being milked of money... the MPs don't go short of their expenses, why should the doctors go short. They [MPs] always get looked after very well... they should have some pity on other people in this country."

READ MORE: James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

The health secretary has urged junior doctors to drop their "unreasonable" demand for a 35% pay rise, as the NHS braces for the most disruptive strike in its history.

Steve Barclay said it was "extremely disappointing" that the British Medical Association has decided to strike for four consecutive days.

The latest strike comes four weeks after the BMA began a controversial campaign which claimed that the new medics earned less than baristas at Pret A Manger.

The junior doctors have joined teachers, nurses, rail workers and other public servants as part Britain's biggest strike wave since the 1980s.

READ MORE: Government slams junior doctors' 'unreasonable' pay demands as NHS braces for most disruptive strike in its history

