To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller

6 September 2023, 16:26

'How much more should we take?' asks this Shelagh Fogarty caller

By Jasmine Moody

Shelagh Fogarty draws parallels between this caller's Conservative critique and Niel Kinnock's anti-Thatcher speech, highlighting the party's vulnerability in elections.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This caller opened her conversation with Shelagh Fogarty asserting, that the UK's population "can't and shouldn't" take more from the Conservatives.

Continuing, the caller said to Shelagh: "You posed a question at the beginning of the show, 'How much more can we take?

"And I’m thinking, how much more should we take?"

The baffled caller added: "I can't articulate it."

She then revealed to Shelagh that as a retired teacher, she was "so shocked" with the RAAC crisis schools are currently facing.

She added that she was worried about whether "hospitals" and "other public buildings" are built with the material.

Read more: Sunak accused of 'cowboy' approach to concrete crisis at ill-tempered PMQs as full list of affected schools released

Read more: Hospitals and courts could be at risk of collapse as well as schools amid crumbling concrete fears, expert warns

The caller then said people in this country could only "get on" if specific restrive criteria were met.

The caller continued: "You need to be a recluse.

“You need to live in the middle of nowhere.

“You mustn’t need to go anywhere and you mustn’t have any health problems.” 

Concluding, she stated: “You’ll probably be okay if you can live within those constraints, at the moment.”

Shelagh drew parallels between the caller's short soliloquy and Niel Kinnock's speech, which warned the electorate against voting for Margret Thatcher.

Roughly quoting the speech, Shelagh immited Mr Kinnock: "'I warn you, don’t get old, don’t be sick, don’t need housing', or whatever."

Carer outlines why social care system needs 'urgent' reform

Shelagh then explained that people can sense what they've lost and that is "the Conservatives' biggest weakness" when it comes to elections.

She said: "People know what they’ve lost when they look in their community, they can see it."

The caller agreed: "Yes, Yes I see it, I feel it".

She concluded: "You know, I'm okay but I notice the difference and I wouldn't want it to get a lot worse."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands

Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return

gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'

‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt

Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex
shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South
Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election
‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller
Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The moment a man appears to fall to his death from a ferry

Moment late ferry passenger 'pushed to his death' as he tries to board departing ship

Officials asked utility firms if they could supply temporary classrooms in the concrete crisis for five years

Utility firms asked if they could supply temporary classrooms for five years amid school concrete crisis
One tourist told LBC the storm was 'biblical' storm

Skathios devastation laid bare: Cars and boats float through island's destroyed streets as tourist tells of 'biblical' storm
It's only going to get warmer...

Exact day England's heatwave will peak as temperatures expected to soar to 33C

Barbara Slater announced the plans on Wednesday.

Head of BBC Sport Barbara Slater announces her retirement six months after Gary Lineker debacle
Khalife has fled from prison

Chaos at the airports after soldier accused of terror offences escapes from jail 'by hanging underneath delivery van'