Full list of schools in England affected by unsafe concrete published by government
6 September 2023, 11:54 | Updated: 6 September 2023, 12:13
The government has published a list of schools identified with collapse-prone concrete after days of mounting pressure.
Ministers faced calls on the issue after announcing 104 schools in England would have to close or partially close due to concerns about reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
The closures were made in addition to 52 schools that already had measures put in place due to the presence of RAAC.
It comes after the government repeatedly refused to publish a full list of the schools affected last week.
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said over the weekend he did not want to “speculate” about the number of schools that may be impacted.
Published by the Department for Education, the list names 19 schools that had to delay the start to their school terms and four that were forced to return to remote learning due to the RAAC.
It also names 147 schools across England affected by the collapse-prone concrete.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan returned to the Commons on Monday to address the issue, where she promised to publish a full list by the end of the week.
“After this, we will provide updated information as new cases of RAAC are confirmed and existing cases resolved,” she said.
The list of schools, published on the Government website, is:
Myatt Garden Primary School
Seven Mills Primary School
The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls
St Ignatius College
Welbourne Primary School
St John Vianney RC Primary School
Hornsey School for Girls
Brandhall Primary School
St William of York Catholic Primary School
St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Over Hulton
All Saints C of E Primary School
Abbey Lane Primary School
Pippins School
Stanway Fiveways Primary School
Baynards Primary School
Great Leighs Primary School
Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School
Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
White Court School
Beehive Lane Community Primary School
Eversley Primary School
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School
Broomfield Primary School
Mersea Island School
Cranbourne
Markyate Village School and Nursery
Widford School
Palmarsh Primary School
Birchington Church of England Primary School
St James' Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
St Bartholomew's Catholic Primary School, Swanley
Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School
Our Lady's Catholic High School
Mayflower Primary School
Parks Primary School
Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre
Thurston Community College
Shawfield Primary School
St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton
Petroc
Park View School
Springfield Primary School
Outwoods Primary School
Denbigh School
Sale Grammar School
The Appleton School
King Ethelbert School
Holcombe Grammar School
The Coopers' Company and Coborn School
Wood Green Academy
The Honywood Community Science School
The Billericay School
Aston Manor Academy
Hadleigh High School
The Palmer Catholic Academy
The London Oratory School
Tendring Technology College
East Bergholt High School
Hounsdown School
Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
Waddesdon Church of England School
Wallingford School
Woodkirk Academy
Batley Girls High School
St Clere's School
Sandbach School
Carmel College
Anglo European School
St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon
The Gilberd School
The Thomas Lord Audley School
St Helena School
East Tilbury Primary School
Clacton County High School
White Hall Academy and Nursery
Altrincham College
Cleeve Park School
Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport
Danetree Primary School
The Bromfords School
Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)
The Ramsey Academy, Halstead
Redhill School
Ark Boulton Academy
Woodville Primary School
Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy
Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy
Water Lane Primary Academy
Katherine Semar Junior School
Katherine Semar Infant School
Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
Hatfield Heath Primary School
St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School
Godinton Primary School
St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot
The FitzWimarc School
Winter Gardens Academy
Cherry Tree Academy
Prince Albert Junior and Infant School
Cockermouth School
Northampton International Academy
St Gregory's Catholic Science College
Bishop Douglass School Finchley
Lubbins Park Primary Academy
Scalby School
Arthur Bugler Primary School
St Leonard's Catholic School, Durham
Canon Slade School
Claydon High School
Harlowbury Primary School
Kingsdown School
Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery
Sir Thomas Boughey Academy
Harwich and Dovercourt High School
Ferryhill School
Wyburns Primary School
Jerounds Primary Academy
Roding Valley High School
Lambourne Primary School
Hillhouse CofE Primary School
Barnes Farm Junior School
St Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy
Hockley Primary School
Chipping Ongar Primary School
Langney Primary Academy
St Teresa's Catholic Primary School
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School
St John Catholic Primary School
St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green
St Francis' Catholic Primary School
Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School
Sunny Bank Primary School
St Benet's Catholic Primary School, Ouston
St Bede's Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
Wells Park School
St James' Catholic Primary School, Hebburn
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland
St Columba's Catholic Primary School, Wallsend
St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton
The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy
St Michael's Catholic School
Elmstead Primary School