'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit

10 March 2023, 16:11 | Updated: 10 March 2023, 16:12

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

A caller is bewildered after Rishi Sunak says his plan to block migrants crossing the Channel is "all about the people" while keeping a straight face at the press conference in France.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, Linda in Cockermouth asks how Rishi Sunak can say it's "all about the people" with a "serious face".

Linda claimed: "It's all about the people as long as they're French or British.

"Well refugees are people as well and this whole conference today, or the bits I've heard about the boat people, it's all part of this cleverly managed disconnect, this Tory Party cleverly managed to disconnect the refugees and people like us - they're like a different species."

The call comes after Mr Sunak and Mr Macron announced a new deal to help manage the migrant crossings at a press conference in France on Friday afternoon.

Among the details of the new three-year deal, the UK will help fund a detention centre in France to help manage the people trying to cross the Channel, the British government said on Friday. The government said that "the French will contribute significantly more funding".

READ MORE: UK will help fund new detention centre in France as part of £479 million deal to stop Channel migrant crossings

Linda continued: "Refugees love their children the same as we do and who wouldn't try to get across the channel in a boat if it was going to keep you and your family safe and alive?

"I just cannot believe he's uttered the words and my husband is at work Shelagh so there's only you I can rant on about this."

Laughing, Shelagh replied: "I'm happy to be a substitute sounding board."

Shelagh went on to say: "We know it's difficult, you have to give them at least that acknowledgment, that we know these things are very difficult both politically and in fact.

"But we've seen examples that can work, so apply those examples and we just don't."

READ MORE: Sunak to use Macron meeting to push for France to 'go further' in stopping migrants crossing English Channel

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues

Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates

Shelagh Fogarty

Overjoyed caller pokes fun at Rishi Sunak for ‘admitting that it’s better to be in the EU’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors

Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions

Shelagh Fogarty: Ukraine becoming a neo-Nazi state is 'nonsense'

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he wants Russia to win the war

Kate Forbes faces backlash

'Are we intolerant of people with religious beliefs?' Shelagh Fogarty asks as Kate Forbes faces backlash

Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case

Shelagh Fogarty on police distrust in Sarah Bulley case

Amid Nicola Bulley case Shelagh Fogarty comments on diminishing trust for the police force

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

'What needs to change?': LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast
'Good officers get excommunicated': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

'Good officers get excommunicated for raising issues': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

Child abuse scandal: Mother of victim reveals 'despicable' police response

'I begged for help': Mother of child abuse victim reveals 'despicable' police failings

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Gary Lineker taken off Match of the Day until agreement reached on social media use

Shocking CCTV footage shows a mass brawl breakout, with mannequins thrown, before the double stabbing took place

Shocking CCTV footage shows rival groups brandishing ropes and knives during violent Selfridges double stabbing
Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Teenage boy jailed for stabbing Afghan refugee to death in London, after being sentenced for carrying a knife that morning
Met Commissioner calls for indecent exposure offence overhaul

Met Commissioner calls for indecent exposure offence overhaul after Couzens victim criticises force's response
Olivia was picked up in bloody pyjamas by a police officer after being shot, allegedly by Thomas Cashman

Olivia Pratt-Korbel 'picked up in blood-stained pyjamas' by police officer after nine-year-old gunned down at home
Marina Koppell, also known as Luz-Marina Koppell, was found stabbed to death in her bedroom in 1994

Man, 50, charged with the 1994 murder of Maria Koppell stabbed to death in her London home