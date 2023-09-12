Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

12 September 2023, 16:13

Tolerance of sexual assault has seeped ‘deep into our bones’ asserts Shelagh Fogarty

By Sam Rucker

Shelagh said the sexism “deep in our culture” is preventing female surgeons from progressing in their career – as a new report showed how almost 1 in 3 have been sexually assaulted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

“Enough surgeons are saying nothing when it happens,” Shelagh said “The boys club… [is] too busy sexually molesting and abusing them.”

She then took the chance to connect this sexist culture with the low proportion of female surgeons working in the NHS: “16% of consultant surgeons are female. You don't say, Sherlock. There's a tail-off of women in surgery as they go up the ladder.”

This followed a survey, published in the British Journal of Surgery, which found 30% of female surgeons had been sexually assaulted, 29% had experienced unwanted physical advances and almost 90% of women said they had witnessed sexual misconduct.

It also reported 11 instances of rape.

Read more: 'We need to eradicate this completely': Top surgeon 'ashamed' by sexual assaults on female colleagues

“If you're shocked, fellows, you need to listen better, you need to listen better,” Shelagh added, before explaining how this issue is not unique to the NHS: “It's everywhere because of that tolerance that I think we still have in our culture, deep in our culture… into our bones.”

She referenced the recent of former Spanish football boss, Luis Rubiales, kissing a female footballer on the lips, as an example.

“[Mr Rubiales was] holding a woman's head so firmly that she's in a vice, essentially, formed by his hands. And then kissed on the lips without her permission and without her wish to be kissed on the lips.

“Women don't have physical privacy because we live in a culture where at a moment's notice, it can be taken from you.”

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support

Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands

Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return

gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'

‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex
shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

This former court house with a jail underneath could be yours for £750 every month

Two-bed flat with prison basement in old courthouse on the market for £750-a-month

Joe Biden faces an impeachment inquiry

Impeachment inquiry to be opened against Joe Biden as Republicans accuse US president of corruption
Stolen Van Gogh worth €6m recovered in Ikea bag by 'Indiana Jones of the art world’

Stolen Van Gogh worth €6m recovered in Ikea bag by 'Indiana Jones of the art world’

The Peckham protest

Huge protest erupts in Peckham after video shows woman accused of shoplifting and assault being manhandled
Several schools received the email

'Malicious and threatening' email sent to 'large number' of Manchester schools

Putin claims British secret service behind attack on Russian nuclear plant and warns of 'serious consequences'

Putin claims British Secret Service behind attack on Russian nuclear plant and warns of 'serious consequences'