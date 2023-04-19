Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

19 April 2023, 16:15

'They've destroyed everything': LBC caller's anti-Tory tirade

By Grace Parsons

In response to rocketing inflation, this caller slams the government for "destroying" everything.

As food inflation rises at an alarming rate, this Shelagh Fogarty caller, John in Bristol, also brought attention to the housing crisis that the UK is currently suffering.

John pointed out: "It's not just food, but the elephant in the room is housing of course - the cost of renting. Both Starmer and Sunak in their five-point pledges, housing isn't included, isn't that just wicked? I don't know who these policymakers are, but the fact that housing doesn't even come in their top ten priorities for this country.

"The average Brit spends 70-80% of their salary on renting. In Germany it's 30-40%... that needs to be addressed and neither party are addressing it. That is a huge cost of living crisis."

Data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows that in the last ten years, house prices have doubled in some areas of the UK.

John put The Conservative party on blast: "The trouble is for the last 13 years... the Tories think that they can run the country on the cheap, so they slashed everything to the bone."

READ MORE: House prices rise astronomically over 10-year period

On both Labour and The Tories, he went on to say: "They all talk a good game but I think it's been deliberate policy... did you ever wonder that maybe they've got skin in the game? That maybe a lot of MPs are private landlords themselves, so they want to keep the demand high and the supply low.

"It's been a fatuous policy for the last 40-odd years. The rock set in when [Margaret] Thatcher and her Tories came along and regarded housing as an investment rather than a home and ever since successive British government policies have been geared towards that."

"What we've seen in the last 13 years is these Tories trying to run a country on the cheap. You name it, they've slashed it to the bone, they've destroyed it all," John fumed.

READ MORE: Jeremy Hunt tries to calm inflation fears after food prices rise to 45-year high

