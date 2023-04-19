Food price inflation soars to 45-year high of 19.2% and overall rate dips slightly - but still stays over 10%

By Asher McShane

Food prices accelerated at their fastest rate for 45 years last month, with inflation of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring to 19.2%.

In February the figure stood at 18%.

Food prices overall have increased by 19.6% per year, driven by rising price of bread and cereal (19.4%), meat (17.4%), and fish (16.7%).

Some food items have soared staggeringly in cost - with whole milk up by 37.9% and eggs by 32%.

The price of olive oil has increased by nearly 50% - driven by the Ukraine war.

Veg is up by 19,3% and fruit 10.6%.

Annual inflation has slowed following a rise in Feb 2023:



▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 8.9% in the 12 months to Mar 2023, down from 9.2% in Feb 2023

▪️ CPI rose by 10.1%, down from 10.4%



➡ https://t.co/xKfB2k07mc pic.twitter.com/Ab0eVpqiiN — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 19, 2023

The ONS said that food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation is the highest seen for over 45 years, with estimates suggesting that the rate would have last been higher in August 1977, when it was estimated to be 21.9%.

The overall inflation rate has dropped but stayed in double digit levels.

The consumer prices index dropped to 10.1% in March, down from 10.4% in February, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Hard-pressed consumers are seeing some relief after months of soaring prices. But economists had predicted a fall to 9.8%.

Overall, goods prices rose by 12.8% in the year to March, while services inflation stuck at 6.6%.

Inflation - the rises broken down