Fox News settles Dominion lawsuit for $787.5m after 'admitting it peddled Trump's 2020 election lies'

Fox News has settled its lawsuit with Dominion who was suing the right-wing broadcaster for $1.6m for defamation after it falsely claimed that the voting machine manufacturer had to stolen the 2020 presidential election - lies begun by Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Fox News and voting machine company Dominion have settled a lawsuit for $787.5m - after the broadcaster was sued for propagating Donald Trump's 2020 election lies.

The trial, which was due to begin on Tuesday, had already led to several embarrassing disclosures for the right-wing station - including that its most-popular host Tucker Carlson did not believe in the lies that Donald Trump had won re-election but still perpetuated it.

Opening arguments had been due to begin in the hotly-anticipated case tomorrow.

In a statement reported by the New York Times, Fox said it was "pleased" to have reached a settlement with Dominion and admitting that they had made claims against Dominion which were not true.

The controversial broadcaster added: "We acknowledge the court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.

The lawsuit being settled will mean that Fox hosts such as Tucker Carlson (pictured) will be spared having to testify in court. Picture: Getty

"We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues."

Dominion's lawsuit alleged that Fox "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process".

The settlement brings to an end one of the most high-profile media cases in decades - and will spare Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch further damaging disclosures.

