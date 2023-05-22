Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path

22 May 2023, 21:10

Shelagh and caller discuss UK's 'unhealthy' immigration rhetoric

By Anna Fox

The rhetoric against the integration of immigrants in the UK must change from: "Woah foreigners, Johnny foreigners, oh my God, get them out of where I live!" says Shelagh Fogarty.

Shelagh Fogarty called for a U-turn in the UK’s immigration rhetoric, exclaiming: “We’ve just got to be smarter about this and less sort of ‘Woah foreigners, Johnny foreigners, oh my God, get them out of where I live, oh my God!’.”

Caller, Hannah, agreed with Shelagh, stating: “People are so willy nilly without thinking through well how are we going to make this work, and that just creates tension and hatred.”

Their conversation fell as the government is set to ban most international students from bringing their families to the UK in a crackdown against immigration.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

James O'Brien reacts to Suella Braverman allegations

New figures, set to be unveiled on Thursday, are expected to show net migration has increased to 1 million people.

READ MORE: Defiant Suella Braverman insists there was ‘nothing untoward’ over her handling of speeding offence

Hannah continued her viewpoint to Shelagh, stating: “When you keep filling bits in that are falling off you never end up with a whole structure”.

Condemning the government's immigration rhetoric, Hannah exclaimed: “It’s taking us down this path that I don't think is either healthy or acceptable”.

She stated: “People are so willy nilly without thinking through, well how are we going to make this work?

"That just creates tension and hatred and it's such a short-term policy, which isn’t a policy, which isn’t a reaction and nobody is standing back and saying actually there's a gap there."

READ MORE: Sabina Nessa's killer among 11 Albanian murderers 'to be deported' using new powers

Rishi Sunak pledged to reduce net migration when he became Prime Minister last year.

The figures of people coming to the UK on a relative’s student visa reached 135,788 last year, nine times higher than in 2019.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

Exclusive
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'

Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Truss and Ben

Liz Truss' time in office will be as long as her leadership campaign, says Ben Kentish

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Junior doctors in England have announced a fresh 72-hour walkout in June after talks between the British Medical Association (BMA) and ministers broke down.

Junior doctors announce fresh three-day strike in June as union calls for 'credible' pay offer
Buckingham Palace has rejected the request.

Buckingham Palace rejects calls to return Ethiopian Prince’s 19th century remains to descendants
The actor starred in starred in a succession of action films including Marvel's Thor series.

Thor and Punisher star Ray Stevenson dies aged 58 weeks before new Star Wars spin-off airs

Ilya Ponomarev spoke to Andrew Marr as footage emerged of a clash in the Belgorod region

Russian resistance leader warns Putin as militia raids over border: 'This war ends in Moscow'
Britain is predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week, with temperatures set to rise as high as 25C as a heatwave sweeps the country.

Mini-heatwave incoming as Britain predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week with temperatures as high as 25C
Andrew Marr has said Labour must deliver on its promises to get the NHS "back on its feet", but questions how the vast reforms the party is planning will be funded.

Andrew Marr: Labour are making big promises on the NHS - but failure to deliver will see trust decline ever further