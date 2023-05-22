Sabina Nessa's killer among 11 Albanian murderers 'to be deported' using new powers

Koci Selamaj was jailed for 36 years following her murder. Picture: PA

By Kieran Kelly

Sabina Nessa's killer will be among 11 murderers to be deported from the UK back to Albania using new powers after talks between the two countries.

Koci Selamaj was jailed for 36 years after killing Sabina in south east London in September 2021.

He will be one of the first criminals to be deported under new plans following talks between the UK government and Albania's prime minister Edi Rama.

Around 1300 Albanians are currently behind bars in Britain, with the government keen to reduce the cost of holding them, estimated to be at £60 million per year.

A deal to send prisoners back to Albania is expected to be completed within a matter of weeks.

As part of the deal, the UK has donated 12 vehicles, in an attempt to increase the capacity inside Albanian prisons.

A source from Albania’s prison service told The Sun: "The UK team visited all our prisons in Peqin, Lezhe, Fushe Kruje and Drenova in the city of Korca.

"They had a clear order from their minister in the UK to help us without delay.

"They will help us modernise prison management and improve security and logistics."

Selamaj, 36, hit Sabina 34 times over the head with a metal traffic sign as the 28-year-old primary teacher walked through a park in Greenwich.

He was jailed at the Old Bailey for a minimum term of 36 years for her murder.

Selamaj was branded a "coward" by Ms Nessa's sister, Jabina Islam, after he failed to appear in court as he underwent mental health evaluation at Broadmoor.

"You are an awful human being and do not deserve your name to be said. You are a disgusting animal," she told him.