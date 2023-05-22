Police hunt thug who left rail worker with fractured skull and brain bleed in unprovoked attack

Police are hunting for this man. Picture: BTP

By Kit Heren

Police are looking for a violent thug who fractured a rail worker's skull after launching into an unprovoked assault at a station in London.

The "appalling" attack took place at Harrow on the Hill station in north-west London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to a report of member of railway staff being punched at the ticket gates of the station.

The man was knocked out and suffered a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.

He is still in hospital, where staff are assessing his injuries.

Officers are looking for the man in the photo, who they think may be able to help them with their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Mike Blakeburn said: "This was an appalling and unprovoked act of violence on a member of staff simply doing their job, and we are doing all we can to trace the person responsible.

"We know a number of people witnessed the incident at the time and I would urge them to come forward to assist our investigation.

"I would also ask anyone who recognises the man in the image to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 12 of 21/05/23.

The attack took place at Harrow-on-the-Hill station. Picture: Alamy

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

That was not the only incident of violence on the transport network in north-west London over the weekend.

A gang of youths terrorised motorists and targeted a bus and police car in north-west London on Sunday.

Two suspects were arrested and police issued a dispersal order after the large group of teenagers gathered on Engineer’s Way near Wembley Stadium.

Shocking videos posted on social media show the teens causing chaos as they blocked traffic, kicked cars, and climbed on buses.

@metpoliceuk This has been happening in Wembley Park for the past hour. This all happened after the police had been and gone. pic.twitter.com/yBEnSVQ5IG — Nikita ✨ (@Nikita011097) May 20, 2023

Further clips show them targeting a police van as it drover away, with one individual climbing on to the back of it while another youth ran alongside.

One witness said: "The pictures don't truly reflect the reality of how awful it was. The boys were so lucky they didn't get hurt and I really hope there was no damage to any cars. Not big. Not clever. Very sad."

Two males were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on police, police said.There were no reports of any serious injuries.