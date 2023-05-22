Youths terrorise motorists and clamber on bus and cars as police make two arrests after chaos in Wembley

Police made two arrests after the scenes of chaos in north west London. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A gang of youths terrorised motorists and targeted a bus and police car in north-west London yesterday.

Two suspects were arrested and police issued a dispersal order after the large group of teenagers gathered on Engineer’s Way near Wembley Stadium.

Shocking videos posted on social media show the teens causing chaos as they blocked traffic, kicked cars, and climbed on buses.

Further clips show them targeting a police van as it drover away, with one individual climbing on to the back of it while another youth ran alongside.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

@metpoliceuk This has been happening in Wembley Park for the past hour. This all happened after the police had been and gone. pic.twitter.com/yBEnSVQ5IG — Nikita ✨ (@Nikita011097) May 20, 2023

One witness said: “The pictures don't truly reflect the reality of how awful it was. The boys were so lucky they didn't get hurt and I really hope there was no damage to any cars. Not big. Not clever. Very sad.”

Two males were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on police, police said.There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Read more: Rishi Sunak 'to consult independent ethics adviser' over Suella Braverman speeding claims

Another witness added: “I’ve never seen anything like it happen since living here. There were so many of them, it was almost like it was a planned meet up.”

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.