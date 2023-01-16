'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers

16 January 2023, 15:07 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 15:16

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This former Met Special Constable has kept silent for over 20 years about being "touched up regularly" and abused by her male colleagues.

During her show, Shelagh Fogarty read out this text from Former Met Constable, Evette.

The text message from Evette said that she was "in tears" listening to Shelagh discussing culture within the Met.

This comes as a serving Metropolitan Police officer has admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, against women between 2003 and 2020.

The Met has already faced heavy criticism of its internal disciplinary procedures with Baroness Casey finding the system is racist and misogynist, and that allegations of sexual misconduct or discrimination are less likely to result in a case to answer than other claims.

The text said: "At the age of 19, I was touched up regularly by my colleagues.

"I was then forced to go on her knees and bark like a dog in a corridor. I was called racist and homophobic names every single shift.

"I was so scared and didn't know what to do, I felt like a child and I still was."

READ MORE: Met police officer admits 49 sex crimes including 24 rapes in a horrific campaign of abuse spanning 18 years

READ MORE: Eco-activists' stunts to be curbed, with police to get new powers to stop protests before they cause serious disruption

Evette continued: "I never knew how to go to because the ones I thought you could go to were the ones that were assaulting me."

Shelagh said: "Appaling. A 19-year-old.

"Guarantee you the people that did that to her will have to rationalised it in their heads as some kind of initiation ceremony.

"I bet you. Horrendous."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'

Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics

Nighttime story

Shelagh Fogarty displeased by Mr Sunak's 'boring' and 'head boy' toned speech

shelagh

Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

Covid UK China travel

'They've been on house arrest for 3 years': Caller demands compassion for travellers from China

Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown

Postal strikes

Retired postman 'hurt' by treatment of postal workers after colleagues died on the job during Covid lockdown

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Distraught LBC caller eats one meal a WEEK amid food poverty crisis

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is writing a memoir about his time in office

'A memoir like no other': Boris Johnson to publish bombshell tell-all book about time as Prime Minister
PC David Carrick

Appalling nature of David Carrick's crimes, from urinating on victims, locking them in his cupboard and torturing them
Brixton O2 Academy the day after the incident on 15 December

Brixton O2 Academy to remain closed for three months after fatal crush that left two people dead
A group of teenagers reportedly threw a petrol bomb and a heavy glass bottle at firefighters

Group of unruly teenagers slammed after hurling a petrol bomb at firefighters who they lured to decoy fire
Jeremy Clarkson has apologised directly to Harry and Meghan

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan for saying he wants her stripped naked and pelted with excrement
Challenger 2s are on the way to Ukraine

Russia threatens to 'burn' Britain's Challenger 2 tanks sent to Ukraine