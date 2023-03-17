'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal

17 March 2023, 15:12 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 15:20

By Alice Bourne

A student nurse has told Shelagh Fogarty that the government have been employing 'time wasting tactics' to extend negotiations to the end of the union's strike mandate to force them into an offer they cannot refuse.

Following the news that a five percent pay rise has been offered to NHS staff in England, a caller has told Shelagh Fogarty that “everyone loses out” from this deal and it represents only “time wasting tactics by the government.”

The five percent pay rise applies to nurse and ambulance workers. Staff have been offered a one-off payment of at least £1,655 to top up the past year's pay award.

The caller began, “I’m a student nurse and objectively this deal is terrible for people like me.”

This is because the "non-consolidated part of the pay deal means I cannot get the bonus", which is at least £1,665.

To back his point the caller said: “RMT have got 15%, barristers got 15% in one year, fire fighters got 12%”, with the four percent nurses got last year this additional five percent will give nurses a mere nine percent pay rise over two years which puts them “miles behind other unions.”

“Over three weeks of negotiations” he said, we got “1.5 percent… they have had their pants pulled down.”

The biggest three unions - the Royal College of Nursing, Unison and the GMB - are all backing the deal, and recommending it to members while Unite the Union has said it cannot recommend it to members but will put it to a vote. The offer covers all NHS staff except doctors, who are on a different contract.

Read More: Teachers' strikes breakthrough as unions agree to 'intensive talks' with government

Read More: Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

The caller also attributed the failure of strike action to “pathetic, waste of time strikes at the start.” He explained that the “first two strikes were not full walkouts” and that “negotiations to man the wards” meant “there basically wasn’t a strike” essentially only “a few elective operations were cancelled.”

“We blew it with three months of pointless strikes” the “second” full walkouts were announced, he said “the government announced talks.”

The caller explained how: “The government have played us like a fiddle.” This is because “by the time we put it to the members are mandate runs out and we will have to re-ballot if we want to go on strike and the government knew this.”

NHS staff had been asking for above-inflation rises, which at one point, would have equated to an increase of more than 14%.

The negotiations have featured mere “time wasting tactics by the government” and as a result he said, “this is not going to solve anything, everyone loses out”

The caller concluded: “I was a member of the RCN and I cancelled my subscription over night.”

Read More: 'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget

Read More: Met Police 'riddled with racism, sexism and homophobia' and has 'failed to change', landmark report to claim

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget

Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row

Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues

Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates

Shelagh Fogarty

Overjoyed caller pokes fun at Rishi Sunak for ‘admitting that it’s better to be in the EU’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors

Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions

Shelagh Fogarty: Ukraine becoming a neo-Nazi state is 'nonsense'

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he wants Russia to win the war

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

'What needs to change?': LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

CCTV shows 'childlike' partially-blind woman telling cyclist to 'get off the f***ing pavement' moments before fatal crash

CCTV shows 'childlike' partially-blind woman telling cyclist to 'get off the f***ing pavement' moments before fatal crash
Two Cardiff crash survivors still in hospital, with victims identified by mothers inquest told

Two Cardiff crash survivors remain in hospital, as three victims were identified by families inquest hears
M&Co will close all 170 of its stores in the coming weeks

High street chain to begin shutting 170 stores within days – when will your local branch close its doors for good?
The International Criminal Court has issued two arrest warrants

Arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine
West Oxfordshire District Council has opposed Jeremy Clarkson's plans for a car park at his Diddly Squat farm

Scores of 4x4s tear up path at Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy Clarkson calls for 'compromise' in car park row
Police are hunting for witnesses after the reported rape

Woman ‘raped at seaside resort while walking on the beach’ – with man arrested