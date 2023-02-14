Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

14 February 2023, 16:31

By Grace Parsons

Shelagh Fogarty said "language and leadership should go hand in hand", after condemning the Home Secretary's language towards asylum seekers.

After the Home Secretary was accused of victim blaming following a riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers, Shelagh Fogarty wondered if Suella Braverman's language towards refugees is helping to fuel negative public opinion.

Ms Braveman previously described increased migration and small boat crossings as an "Invasion of the South Coast".

Shelagh said: "Invasion. [It's] inappropriate language... The reason I think this kind of language isn't necessary to get your point across Suella Braverman... is I think I would agree with large parts of what Suella Braverman says about those boats.

"But I certainly wouldn't use the language she uses about the people in them, but do I, do you, do any of us really want the gangs to thrive? Of course, we don't... I agree with you Home Secretary."

"Do I want those boats coming across the channel and the lives of those people being endangered? No, I agree with you Home Secretary," she admitted.

READ MORE: 'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots

Shelagh went on to say: "Do I accept the reality of the mass movement of people around this planet at the moment for a number of reasons? Economic reasons, climate reasons, [and] conflict reasons. I'm afraid you have to accept that, it is what's happening at the moment and it's not going to ease any time soon."

She criticised the Home Secretary: "There is no need, if you are a mature politician, to be using the language of invasion, the language of illegals.

"The language is often used to hide a sense of impotence in the face of the problem - it is an international problem that needs an international solution... I am suggesting that language and leadership should go hand in hand."

READ MORE: Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers

