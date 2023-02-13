'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category

13 February 2023, 17:06 | Updated: 13 February 2023, 18:02

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

After Harry Styles dedicated his Brit Award to females not nominated, this caller says the "pointless" conversation around gender neutrality is "laughable nonsense" that demeans women.

Kieron in Canary Wharf spoke to Shelagh Fogarty after Harry Styles addressed the lack of female representation in the Artist Of The Year category Brit Awards on Saturday.

During his acceptance speech when he picked up the award, Harry paid tribute to female artists that hadn't been nominated for the award, saying he's “very aware" of his privilege.

Kieron said to Shelagh: "My point is...it's discussions like this that really annoy me - because maybe the reason that there were no female nominations is that the male nominations were better - perhaps?"

Kieron went on to add that these conversations don't "empower women" but rather "demean women".

READ MORE: Harry Styles merchandise truck hijacked in Brazil

He continued: "Sometimes, whether you're a woman or whether you're a man and there are awards or prizes or jobs or promotions, it's awarded on merit."

Shelagh replied: "Not always. Not always - and by that I mean I'm not talking about things going wrong.

"I'm talking about when for example there is a particular grant that is earmarked for women or earmarked for young men from a particular background or young women from a particular background to make sure there is space for people who don't particularly have space."

Kieron later told Shelagh: "I absolutely agree with you - I just find all this gender neutral, I just find it laughable I just find it nonsense quite frankly."

READ MORE: Gender-neutral toilet deemed 'favourable' to men as judge rules council discriminated against female clerk

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions

Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son

Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills

Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early

LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

locked up

'Raging' caller says Nadhim Zahawi should be 'locked up' for tax evasion 'if proven guilty'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola's partner Paul said he is "100 per cent" sure she is alive

Police hunting missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley pay a visit to caravan park yards from river where she was last seen
Brooklyn truck attack comp

Several people injured after truck mows down pedestrians in New York

Tony Colston-Hayter, 57, was caught 'desperately' stealing letters from a postbox

Ex-rave organiser the 'Acid House King' whose home-built fraud machine stole £500k jailed for stealing from letterboxes
The search for Nicola Bulley continues

Shabby van, hooded men or fell in the river: Five theories about what happened to Nicola Bulley
Wayne Couzens lost his appeal

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to indecent exposure

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an important pay victory. Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase.

London bus drivers accept 18% pay rise as Abellio shakes on 'greatly improved' deal