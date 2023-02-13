'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category

By Madeleine Wilson

After Harry Styles dedicated his Brit Award to females not nominated, this caller says the "pointless" conversation around gender neutrality is "laughable nonsense" that demeans women.

Kieron in Canary Wharf spoke to Shelagh Fogarty after Harry Styles addressed the lack of female representation in the Artist Of The Year category Brit Awards on Saturday.

During his acceptance speech when he picked up the award, Harry paid tribute to female artists that hadn't been nominated for the award, saying he's “very aware" of his privilege.

Kieron said to Shelagh: "My point is...it's discussions like this that really annoy me - because maybe the reason that there were no female nominations is that the male nominations were better - perhaps?"

Kieron went on to add that these conversations don't "empower women" but rather "demean women".

He continued: "Sometimes, whether you're a woman or whether you're a man and there are awards or prizes or jobs or promotions, it's awarded on merit."

Shelagh replied: "Not always. Not always - and by that I mean I'm not talking about things going wrong.

"I'm talking about when for example there is a particular grant that is earmarked for women or earmarked for young men from a particular background or young women from a particular background to make sure there is space for people who don't particularly have space."

Kieron later told Shelagh: "I absolutely agree with you - I just find all this gender neutral, I just find it laughable I just find it nonsense quite frankly."

