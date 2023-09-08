Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

8 September 2023, 16:26

This neonatal nurse shares his concerns about the future of midwifery

By Anna Fox

This neonatal nurse highlighted ongoing issues as police prepare to launch an investigation into maternity cases at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, neonatal nurse Chris said his "heart goes out" to families who have endured mistreatment upon the delivery of their children.

Their conversation arose as senior midwife Donna Ockenden's team found failings that led to dozens of deaths and injuries at Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen's Medical Centre.

The review will become the largest ever carried out in the UK, with about 1,800 families affected.

Chris asserted: "I have real concerns about the midwifery profession dating back to 1993 when a seminal document came out called 'Changing Childbirth'.

"It was put together by the Department of Health and the NCT and other organizations to present to promote normal, natural, non-medical intervention deliveries."

Read more: Police scour Richmond Park in hunt for escaped terror suspect amid fears ex-soldier is using army training to hide

Caller Michelle stresses that because Letby's victims were premature babies it makes the crime worse

The aims of 'Changing Childbirth' were to "reduce the number of caesarean sections and medical interventions" noted Chris, however, he expressed various detrimental outcomes.

He added: "As a neonatal nurse at the time being in charge of a unit, I had to pick up the pieces sometimes of midwives who had criticised mothers because they had failed in a normal natural birth".

Continuing to Shelagh, the neonatal nurse said: "At no stage in this document did it actually make reference to the safety of the baby".

Read more: Innocent man mistaken for terror suspect Daniel Khalife says ‘mistakes happen’ after being ‘questioned for 20 minutes’

The announcement of an investigation in Nottingham follows one by West Mercia Police, launched in June 2020, into maternity practices at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

An independent investigation there, also conducted by Donna Ockenden, found that 201 babies and nine mothers could have survived with better maternity care over a 20-year period.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands

Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return

gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'

‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex
shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South
Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Schumacher's hometown is set to be knocked down

Michael Schumacher's home town to be bulldozed, with just 12 people left living in it

Joe has won his school uniform protest

Schoolboy wins fight for uniform change by wearing skirt to school during record-breaking heatwave
The UK has been experiencing record-breaking heat

Exact date UK to reach hottest day of the year again revealed, as September smashes temperature records
Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes
Police say a sighting in Wandsworth could be significant

Britain's most wanted fugitive Daniel Khalife seen near roundabout, police confirm as they offer £20,000 reward
Gatwick and Heathrow are aware of Raac in their structures

Heathrow and Gatwick airports detect Raac in their buildings as more than 100 schools forced to shut classrooms