'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations

11 July 2023, 17:25

Shelagh Fogarty offers her opinion on whether Ukraine should be able to join NATO

By Grace Parsons

Shelagh Fogarty empathises with President Zelenskyy's demands that Ukraine's relationship with Nato should be "formalised in membership".

After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at Nato when he blasted allies for failing to set a firm timeline for his country to join the alliance, Shelagh Fogarty told listeners that she understands why Zelenskyy is "tiring of any doubt" in the Nato-Ukraine relationship.

This came hours after Nato announced a breakthrough that would allow it to admit Sweden as its 32nd member, the second new arrival since Russia began its invasion of its neighbour last year.

Shelagh said: "When we talk about Nato, and Ukraine, and international affairs, it's easy to find yourself in the weeds because it's very complex. It's also easy to think that these are events that are very far away... that this isn't something you can give headspace to.

"I'm afraid we really do need to give headspace to it and I'm really curious to that shift in tone from President Zelenskyy today here, talking about it being unprecedented and absurd of Nato not to have a time frame for Ukraine's membership at the moment."

READ MORE: Ukrainian ambassador to UK defends controversial cluster bombs as Russia is using 'everything short of nuclear'

Caller says we should defend Ukraine no matter the cost

Shelagh went on to say: "He's not wrong is he? We have clearly decided, the West, Nato, have clearly decided it will give full-throated and active, pragmatic military support to Ukraine...

"And of course Nato wants to continue with the impression that Nato isn't at war with Russia, Nato is at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting and the bleeding for us.

"If Putin had overtaken Ukraine as quickly as people feared he would, we'd be living in a very different world...

"So I think that Zelenskyy is tiring of any doubt, any anomalies in the Nato-Ukraine relationship the reality is they're in lock-step and he wants that lock-step formalised in membership or at least a realistic map to membership - and I think he's right to want that."

READ MORE: Smiling Nato leaders begin crunch summit after absent Zelenskyy blasts allies for 'absurd' membership timeframe

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises

Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons

Shelagh Fogarty

'Where is Steve Barclay?': Shelagh Fogarty 'pleads' with doctors and government to end on-going strikes

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts

s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings

Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved
Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller
'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

People trafficker jailed for more than 12 years - after 39 Vietnamese migrants died in a lorry container
Mabil died of a catastrophic brain injury in June - after she was struck by a BMW while inside her pram

Baby who was killed by car outside hospital was 'in pram' at time of crash, inquest hears

Nato leaders begin crunch summit without Ukrainian leader Vlodymyr Zelenskyy

Nato chief says Ukraine will join 'when allies agree and conditions are met' - after Zelenskyy blasts 'absurd' delay
BBC Headquarters

BBC presenter at centre of explicit pictures scandal faces new claims from separate young person
An expert has offered his theory on the events leading up to the implosion.

‘Like a horror movie’: Titan victims would have known fate one minute before sub popped like ‘balloon’, expert says
Search efforts are to continue for missing Émile today.

Fears missing French boy, 2, is dead and his body hidden after crash with 'car or tractor'