Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics

By Grace Parsons

Labour's Diane Abbot told Shelagh Fogarty that "something must be done" about the Westminster culture that is pushing women out of politics.

After a recent study led by The Fawcett Society found that toxic Westminster culture is pushing women out of politics, Labour's Diane Abbot told Shelagh Fogarty that "something must be done" about it.

She advised: "The important thing is to not let it get to you, be prepared to just shrug it off"

The Labour MP said unwanted sexual advances in Parliament are "meant to undermine you, it's meant to make you think you shouldn't be there" but emphasised that "men should know better".

Ms Abbot clarified: "I'm not saying don't do anything about it...you have to not allow it to put you off your stride, but something must be done about it."

She noted: "I think the political parties could do more...they ought to make it clear to its MPs and its potential MPs what is not acceptable behaviour."

