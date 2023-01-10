Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics

10 January 2023, 19:13

By Grace Parsons

Labour's Diane Abbot told Shelagh Fogarty that "something must be done" about the Westminster culture that is pushing women out of politics.

After a recent study led by The Fawcett Society found that toxic Westminster culture is pushing women out of politics, Labour's Diane Abbot told Shelagh Fogarty that "something must be done" about it.

She advised: "The important thing is to not let it get to you, be prepared to just shrug it off"

The Labour MP said unwanted sexual advances in Parliament are "meant to undermine you, it's meant to make you think you shouldn't be there" but emphasised that "men should know better".

READ MORE: 'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

Ms Abbot clarified: "I'm not saying don't do anything about it...you have to not allow it to put you off your stride, but something must be done about it."

She noted: "I think the political parties could do more...they ought to make it clear to its MPs and its potential MPs what is not acceptable behaviour."

READ MORE: NHS must do whatever it takes to tackle crisis, says Shapps - including cabins in car parks

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'

Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics

Nighttime story

Shelagh Fogarty displeased by Mr Sunak's 'boring' and 'head boy' toned speech

shelagh

Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

Covid UK China travel

'They've been on house arrest for 3 years': Caller demands compassion for travellers from China

Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown

Postal strikes

Retired postman 'hurt' by treatment of postal workers after colleagues died on the job during Covid lockdown

shelagh best of 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty and Tory MP engage in fiery back-and-forth over Partygate

shelagh 2022

Best of 2022: 'Until I broke the law, people didn't listen to me!': Eco-protestor tells Shelagh Fogarty after prison time
cost of living

Caller demands fall of monarchy as grandiose coronation set to take place while 'children die from mould'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ella Henderson died from her injuries in hospital

Council fined £280,000 after girl, 6, killed by decaying tree that 'should not have been standing on that dreadful day'
Satpreet Singh Gandhi has been handed a life sentence

Chilling footage shows husband who murdered his estranged wife buying a knife and stalking up to her home with the blade
Former Labour Leader said Keir Starmer was "right" not to join strike pickets

Keir Starmer 'right' not to join picket lines as doing so would be 'gesture politics', says former Labour leader Neil Kinnock
Former police officer Paul Hinchcliffe

Yorkshire police officer who pulled down woman's top and took pictures guilty of sexual assault
Lord Kinnock on LBC

Plans to curb workers' rights to strike are 'poisonous' says former Labour leader Neil Kinnock
Prince Harry's autobiography Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far in hardback, ebook and audio formats after going on sale today.

Prince Harry autobiography Spare becomes fastest-selling non-fiction book ever