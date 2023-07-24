'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes

24 July 2023, 17:27

Caller: 'It was a burning island, and they knew that!'

By Anna Fox

As 10,000 British tourists are feared to be on the fire-scorched Greek island of Rhodes, Shelagh Fogarty speaks to this caller who awaits her return to the UK.

This frustrated caller spoke to Shelagh Fogarty after her airline departed for Rhodes despite the violent wildfires decimating the island.

Fires burning since Wednesday on Rhodes have forced the evacuation of around 19,000 people, as an inferno reached coastal resorts on the island’s southeastern coast.

The caller began by telling Shelagh: "I am so cross with the airline for putting us on a flight it was a burning island and they knew that they had the army evacuating on Saturday morning, yet they let us fly at 4:45 on Saturday night from Manchester.".

Noting holidaymakers she had encountered, who had been allowed to fly after her, the caller condemned the Greek government, the tour operators and the airline for being "irresponsible".

Shelagh stated: "I'm reading that some people, when they were evacuated and then dropped off, they were dropped off at sports hall schools, as you said, conference centres and sometimes just on the street".

Detailing an encounter with a 65-year-old holidaymaker, the caller said "She was battered and bruised and had walked for six miles then sleep on the floor for a few days."

Short-notice flights to Rhodes are still available and most holiday firms will continue to fly there until the airport is closed.

Read more: First rescue flights from fire-ravaged Rhodes arrive back in the UK as Brits forced to flee in mass evacuation

Caller is afraid of the 'accelerating rate' of climate change

Read more: 'Don't stop, just run!' British holidaymaker's terrifying tale of running from Rhodes wildfires

Up to 10,000 Britons are estimated to be on Rhodes, with repatriation flights to rescue holidaymakers now landing back in the UK.

Shelagh questioned the caller, stating: "How easy is it for you to genuinely know what's happening with the fires?

The caller replied staying: "Well, all we can do is what you can do, and that's just to look on websites and look online, we're getting nothing from our particular travel company"

Continuing the caller stated the airline was providing little information, but, had notified them that they were accepting transfers, to which she noted: "Obviously everybody's heading to the airport trying to get out".

Detailing the anguish she's facing, she told Shelagh: "I'm now seriously, seriously worried.

"I'm trying to keep it away from my daughter, but I can see the only way off this island is on a boat"

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments

blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises

Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons

Shelagh Fogarty

'Where is Steve Barclay?': Shelagh Fogarty 'pleads' with doctors and government to end on-going strikes

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Shelagh Fogarty 10/11/22

'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments
‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greta Thunberg hauled away from oil depot protest by Swedish police hours after she was fined for a previous incident

Defiant Greta Thunberg arrested by Swedish police hours for after she dodged jail for eco protest
Charlotte Owen took her seat in the House of Lords on Monday afternoon

Boris Johnson’s controversial new baroness Charlotte Owen, 30, joins the House of Lords as youngest peer
Exercise, friendships and a good night sleep are among the healthy habits for a long life

Eight healthy habits to help you live up to 24 years longer revealed by scientists

Heated scenes: Thornton Le Dale Parish Council meeting's descent into chaos was streamed on YouTube

'Sandra. You are not chair. Be quiet': Row erupts at parish council over poll about whether it should be dissolved
Trevor Francis has died aged 69

Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Greta Thunberg fined for climate process in Sweden

Greta Thunberg dodges jail despite being found guilty of disobeying cops after blocking an oil depot in Sweden