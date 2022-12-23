Caller demands fall of monarchy as grandiose coronation set to take place while 'children die from mould'

By Hannah Holland

This caller is "horrified" by the hierarchy of society in the UK and rebukes the idea of "elevating" one family as she insists the only solution is to topple the monarchy.

After reports that even a “slimmed-down” coronation might cost £100 million, Clare in Edgware told Shelagh Fogarty that she was "horrified" by the sum.

"First and foremost, we’re the only country in Europe that still has coronations", she highlighted.

She continued, in shock: "This elevating of one family - what is the matter?"

Clare then took aim at the "overprivileged" Royal Family "that has millions poured into it", while there are "two-year-olds who die from spores infestation", referring to the death of Awaab Ishak, who died after prolonged exposure to mould in his home.

Clare insisted the coronation "shouldn't go ahead" before ridiculing the large amount of money that will be spent simply to "put a metal hat on someone’s head" to "tell somebody what they already know".

"We really do need to get rid of the whole thing", she claimed.

She then shared that it was "reassuring" that young people favour an elected head of state instead of the monarchy, hoping that will "be the future".

"We have got a pyramid system, which is disgusting", she added.

