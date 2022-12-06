Breaking News

Man arrested after 'egg thrown at King Charles' during walkabout in Luton

Man arrested after throwing egg at Charles on walkabout. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault during a walkabout by King Charles in Luton Town centre.

An egg was thrown in his direction and Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s had been detained.

Bodyguards quickly intervened to move the monarch away from the scene of the disturbance on St George's Square in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed a suspect had been arrested and is now in custody.

Charles, 74, was unfazed by the incident and quickly resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

Charles on walkabout in Luton. Picture: Alamy

Unfazed Charles carries on with his walkabout after the egg was thrown in Luton town centre. Picture: Alamy

The monarch is in Luton for a series of visits, which has seen him stop by Luton Town Hall and the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

Charles appeared in good spirits as he arrived where he smiled as he met community leaders and voluntary organisations.He was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, and the mayor of Luton, Councillor Sameera Saleem, on arrival at the town hall before meeting local groups and members of the public.

It comes less than a month after Charles was pelted with four eggs on a visit to York.