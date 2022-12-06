Royals rally together amid Harry and Meghan Netflix storm: Family to show united front on same day episode released

6 December 2022, 14:13 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 14:45

Royals show of solidarity amid Harry and Meghan Neftlix documentary
Royals show of solidarity amid Harry and Meghan Neftlix documentary. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Stephen Rigley

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will attend a carol service with William and Kate on the same day Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary is released.

In a show of solidarity, Charles and Camilla will attend the Carol service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday December 15.

The concert - which is spearheaded by the Princess of Wales and organised by the Royal Foundation - is dedicated to the late Queen and "the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others".

Those performing include Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, as well as a special duet from Alfie Boe and former Spice Girl Melanie C.

"Poignant readings" will be delivered by speakers including the Prince of Wales, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox.

The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones, and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix's show Harry & Meghan is said to give an insight into the pair's "love story" with the first three episodes out on December 8.

And the second volume of the docuseries is confirmed to be released on December 15.

William, Kate, Sophie, Zara and Mike Tindall at last year's concert
William, Kate, Sophie, Zara and Mike Tindall at last year's concert. Picture: Alamy
Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan. Picture: Netflix

Read More: New teaser for Harry and Meghan Netflix doc accusing press of ‘dirty games’ features Katie Price court appearance

Read More: Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary 'will go to war with the public' as well as royals

In the trailer released yesterday, Harry refers to his mother's tragic death, telling the camera "I didn't want history to repeat itself".

Speaking over photos and videos, the duke says: "It's really hard looking back on it and thinking 'what on earth happened?'.He then adds: "There's a hierarchy of the family."Harry then goes on to say: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, it's a feeding frenzy."

But, the couple have been accused of using misleading footage - which appear as though they're the ones being swarmed.

LBC revealed that one of the snippets was actually photographers covering a court case involving glamour model Katie Price.

Other clips included Donald Trump's former lawyer and a Harry Potter premier.

Baroness Mone goes on 'leave of absence' from House of Lords to 'clear her name'

Tory peer Baroness Mone to take leave of absence from House of Lords to 'clear her name' over PPE row
Chinese missiles

China reiterates ‘no first use’ nuclear weapons policy in response to US report

RMT and Aslef union strike action is set to cause Christmas rail chaos when combined with National Rail engineering works

Fresh wave of strike action set to cause Christmas travel chaos - will the rail disruption affect you?
Police sped up to stop the cyclist after he ran a red light

Instant Karma as cyclist runs red light in front of police car - but police face criticism for 'doing 58 in a 20'
Russian base

Russian airfield hit a day after drone strikes on bases

Albania

EU and Western Balkans seek to boost partnership amid Ukraine war

Jiang Zemin floral tribute

Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin hailed in memorial service

Union bosses have been accused of "holding the country to ransom"

RMT accused of ‘holding country to ransom’ as new Christmas train strike announced

Missile launch on TV screen

North Korea orders artillery drills following South’s military exercise

Raheem Sterling left the World Cup to return home for his family

Raheem Sterling 'will not return to World Cup until his family is safe'

