Royals rally together amid Harry and Meghan Netflix storm: Family to show united front on same day episode released

Royals show of solidarity amid Harry and Meghan Neftlix documentary. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Stephen Rigley

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will attend a carol service with William and Kate on the same day Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary is released.

In a show of solidarity, Charles and Camilla will attend the Carol service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday December 15.

The concert - which is spearheaded by the Princess of Wales and organised by the Royal Foundation - is dedicated to the late Queen and "the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others".

Those performing include Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, as well as a special duet from Alfie Boe and former Spice Girl Melanie C.

"Poignant readings" will be delivered by speakers including the Prince of Wales, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox.

The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones, and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix's show Harry & Meghan is said to give an insight into the pair's "love story" with the first three episodes out on December 8.

And the second volume of the docuseries is confirmed to be released on December 15.

William, Kate, Sophie, Zara and Mike Tindall at last year's concert. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Netflix

Read More: New teaser for Harry and Meghan Netflix doc accusing press of ‘dirty games’ features Katie Price court appearance

Read More: Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary 'will go to war with the public' as well as royals

In the trailer released yesterday, Harry refers to his mother's tragic death, telling the camera "I didn't want history to repeat itself".

Speaking over photos and videos, the duke says: "It's really hard looking back on it and thinking 'what on earth happened?'.He then adds: "There's a hierarchy of the family."Harry then goes on to say: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, it's a feeding frenzy."

But, the couple have been accused of using misleading footage - which appear as though they're the ones being swarmed.

LBC revealed that one of the snippets was actually photographers covering a court case involving glamour model Katie Price.

Other clips included Donald Trump's former lawyer and a Harry Potter premier.