Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Meghan and Kate will be 'pitted against each other' in Netflix series that's 'worse than royals can imagine'
3 December 2022, 22:49 | Updated: 3 December 2022, 22:53
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are said to be "pitted against one another" in the Sussexes' "explosive" upcoming Netflix series.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Production insiders also claimed the show is "worse than the royals can imagine" as a new war between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enflamed.
Documentary series Harry and Meghan, which premieres this week, will heavily compare Ms Markle's media coverage with Ms Middleton's, The Telegraph reported.
The pair will be more generally placed next to each other, according to the newspaper, further fuelling talk of a rivalry.
One royal source said "Here we go again."
READ MORE: Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller
READ MORE: Prince Harry appears in adorable Christmas video for bereaved military children's charity
Allies of the Sussexes had denied that the show would involve "finger-pointing".
Another person "in contact with a Netflix production insider" told The Mirror that the episodes are "utterly explosive".
They said: “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine.
“I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”
Tensions spiked on Friday when the first trailer for Harry and Meghan appeared just as the Prince and Princess of Wales were seeking to gain attention for their visit to America.
The alleged insider added: “Whatever comes out, some people will think that Harry is betraying his family and that it’s unforgiveable. But if what finally airs is as seismic as we’re led to believe then it may be good for the Sussexes."