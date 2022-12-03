Meghan and Kate will be 'pitted against each other' in Netflix series that's 'worse than royals can imagine'

Meghan and Kate have reportedly never seen eye to eye. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are said to be "pitted against one another" in the Sussexes' "explosive" upcoming Netflix series.

Production insiders also claimed the show is "worse than the royals can imagine" as a new war between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enflamed.

Documentary series Harry and Meghan, which premieres this week, will heavily compare Ms Markle's media coverage with Ms Middleton's, The Telegraph reported.

The pair will be more generally placed next to each other, according to the newspaper, further fuelling talk of a rivalry.

One royal source said "Here we go again."

Kate and Meghan are flanked by the Queen Consort and Prince Harry in 2018. Picture: Getty

Happier times: Meghan and Kate appear at a charity event four years ago. Picture: Getty

Allies of the Sussexes had denied that the show would involve "finger-pointing".

Another person "in contact with a Netflix production insider" told The Mirror that the episodes are "utterly explosive".

They said: “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine.

The two couples meet crowds gathered at Windsor after the Queen's death in September. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth take part in the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement four years ago. Picture: Getty

“I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”

Tensions spiked on Friday when the first trailer for Harry and Meghan appeared just as the Prince and Princess of Wales were seeking to gain attention for their visit to America.

The alleged insider added: “Whatever comes out, some people will think that Harry is betraying his family and that it’s unforgiveable. But if what finally airs is as seismic as we’re led to believe then it may be good for the Sussexes."